Ana Ortiz Charlie Foxtrot Cast Pilot
Devious Maids' Ana Ortiz Joins ABC Comedy Pilot Charlie Foxtrot

/

Ana Ortiz has a new deployment.

The Devious Maids alum has been cast in ABC’s military-comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot, TVLine has learned.

The single-camera project follows Capt. Charlie Taylor (played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Jason Biggs), a meek, affable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg.

Ortiz will play Angelina, the “spitfire” fianceé of Charlie’s brother and a mother of two unruly teens.

Swoozie Kurtz (Mike & Molly) also recently joined the potential series’ cast.

Ortiz’s other TV credits include Boston LegalUgly BettyHungblack-ish, How to Get Away With Murder and Covert Affairs.

1 Comment
  1. Haz says:
    February 22, 2017 at 6:42 PM

    Well I guess this means there is no chance Devious Maids will make a comeback somewhere else. I still cannot believe Lifetime cancelled it with such a cliffhanger especially considering the mess Unreal was during its 2nd season.

    Reply
