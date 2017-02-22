Devious Maids' Ana Ortiz Joins ABC Comedy Pilot Charlie Foxtrot

Ana Ortiz has a new deployment.

The Devious Maids alum has been cast in ABC’s military-comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot, TVLine has learned.

The single-camera project follows Capt. Charlie Taylor (played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Jason Biggs), a meek, affable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg.

Ortiz will play Angelina, the “spitfire” fianceé of Charlie’s brother and a mother of two unruly teens.

Swoozie Kurtz (Mike & Molly) also recently joined the potential series’ cast.

Ortiz’s other TV credits include Boston Legal, Ugly Betty, Hung, black-ish, How to Get Away With Murder and Covert Affairs.