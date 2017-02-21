Tim Robbins to Star in Alan Ball's New HBO Dysfunctional Family Drama

Following his brief comedic turn on The Brink, Tim Robbins is getting serious with HBO.

The Oscar winner has signed on to star opposite Holly Hunter in Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball‘s forthcoming, still- untitled drama series, TVLine has learned.

This 10-episode series — which bears the unofficial, working title Here, Now — centers on a middle-aged couple and their four children, three of which were adopted from Somalia, Vietnam and Colombia. The twist? The seemingly perfect, progressive family is in actuality harboring deep rifts. Also, one of the children begins to see things others cannot, so, you know, it’s spooky, too.

Robbins will play the clan’s patriarch Greg, a philosophy professor questioning his life, his purpose, and the world in which he lives — a world in which it seems the bad guys have won. His strained relationship with wife Audrey (Hunter) adds to his overall anxiety.

As previously reported, their four children will be played by Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy), Raymond Lee (Mozart in the Jungle), Daniel Zovatto (Revenge) and Sosie Bacon (Scream).