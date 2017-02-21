The Vampire Diaries Photos: [Spoiler] Crashes Stefan and Caroline's Wedding

The Vampire Diaries‘ final season is apparently saving its craziest returns for last.

The CW on Tuesday released photos from the show’s penultimate episode — airing Friday, March 3 at 8/7c — which reveal that Stefan and Caroline’s wedding is graced by none other than Kelly freakin’ Donovan.

That’s right, Matt and Vicki’s mom — last seen skipping town back in Season 1 — is returning grace the “Steroline” June wedding. Of course, the nature of the wedding might not be what fans are expecting, given this ominous synopsis:

WEDDING BELLS? — A wedding is quickly planned in order for Damon and Stefan to lure a dangerous enemy out into the open. This looming threat puts the fate of Mystic Falls in eminent danger and must be destroyed.

Is your mind blown by this (previously unannounced) wedding guest? Who else would you like to see on Caroline and Stefan’s big day? Click here to see the new photos, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.