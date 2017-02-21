The Vampire Diaries Photos: [Spoiler] Crashes Stefan and Caroline's Wedding

The Vampire Diaries‘ final season is apparently saving its craziest returns for last.
The CW on Tuesday released photos from the show’s penultimate episode — airing Friday, March 3 at 8/7c — which reveal that Stefan and Caroline’s wedding is graced by none other than Kelly freakin’ Donovan.
That’s right, Matt and Vicki’s mom — last seen skipping town back in Season 1 — is returning grace the “Steroline” June wedding. Of course, the nature of the wedding might not be what fans are expecting, given this ominous synopsis:
WEDDING BELLS? — A wedding is quickly planned in order for Damon and Stefan to lure a dangerous enemy out into the open. This looming threat puts the fate of Mystic Falls in eminent danger and must be destroyed.
–
Is your mind blown by this (previously unannounced) wedding guest? Who else would you like to see on Caroline and Stefan’s big day? Click here to see the new photos, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Wow, that spoiler account was right. I’m really surprised, I bet they are right about whom she is working with too! So glad this is a fake wedding, SC is painful to stomach! Can’t wait for the finale!
Do you have more spoilers? What is your source if you don’t mind saying?
I don’t think it’ll stay fake.
After Cade is destroyed once and for all Stefan & Caroline will decide to marry for real … but … their happiness won’t last because after their honeymoon Stefan will be drained of the cure the next day and he’ll end up aging like Katherine and dying in Caroline’s arms.
How can she marry him after what he did to Bonnie? Humanity or not, that’s beyond awful. I will be done completely with her after that.
Why would they marry when they are breaking up every other episode AND why would they marry when Stefan is now human!
Yes it was beyond awful. But both Stefan and Damon have done SO many awful things and killed so many people…and yet everyone always ends up forgiving them anyway, so I’m not sure why this time would be any different? Honestly I dont think either Salvatore should live. They have completely destroyed and ruined so many peoples lives…they don’t deserve a happy ending.
Stefan will die because he will give (voluntarily) the cure to Damon, proving once again that he chooses Damon over Caroline
For such a guy who prides himself on being a good person, he’s awful to Caroline compared to what he was like with Elena.
That’s because he really loved Elena. In s6 Caroline, Damon and everyone was forcing him to be with Caroline so what can you expect? I hope Plec isn’t ridiculous enough to force a real SC marriage on us just to have Stefan die. SC was one of the worst pairings on TVD so glad this show is ending.
I hope if it is Stefan who dies that there is an emotional scene between the brothers. I’m kind of sick of Stefan and Caroline and have always been most interested in the brothers relationship more then anything else.
Yes I am also wondering where you found those spoilers. The suspense is killing me and I am dying to know how it all wraps up!!
Didn’t they do the fake wedding to lure out the bad guy on Arrow last season?
And many others before that. It’s a popular plan.
I’m super disappointed that Caroline’s going to spend 60 year so if her immortal Life cleaning up after a guy who really doesn’t deserve her. Especially after he killed Bonnie’s love. Talk about ruining the only girl friendship this series still has. I Will be very upset if this wedding turns out to be real after that.
I forgot that Matt’s mom was still alive, since pretty much everyone else has no parents.
Kelly Donovan…seriously? When is April Young going to show up?