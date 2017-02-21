Inhumans Cast Iwan Rheon Maximus
Game of Thrones Villain Cast as Maximus in Marvel's The Inhumans

Iwan Rheon‘s last TV gig had him playing someone sub-human. Now, he’ll play one of ABC’s Inhumans.

The Game of Thrones alum has been cast as
Maximus in the upcoming Marvel’s The Inhumans, the series announced Tuesday.

The eight-episode series will tell the story of Black Bolt and the royal family. In the comics, Maximus is Black Bolt’s somewhat deranged brother/adversary. In the series, per the official release, “Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King — although he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.”

The first two episodes will premiere in IMAX theaters during a two-week window in early September, before the show makes its broadcast debut.

A race of superhumans with diverse and unique abilities, the Inhumans were introduced to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. during Season 2 when Chloe Bennet’s Skye, via terrigenesis, evolved into the Inhuman later dubbed Quake. The new Inhumans series, by all accounts, will have no ties to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however.

Rheon played Game of Thrones‘ sadistic Ramsay Snow Bolton for four seasons. His other credits include the British sitcoms Vicious and Misfits.

6 Comments
  1. Polly says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:32 AM

    BEST. CASTING. EVER.

    Reply
  2. Luis Roman says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    Question is, will SHIELD be around for us to figure out how the royal family ties in to these Inhumans?

    Reply
  3. Jon Willis says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    At this point does anyone really care anymore? Agents of shield has done such a bad job with inhumans that it’s tainted them beyond repair

    Reply
    • Cornelius says:
      February 21, 2017 at 11:53 AM

      While this is true I’m curious how the Inhumans show will explain inhumans if it won’t be including AoS’s storyline (fish oil pills or w.e it was)

      Reply
  4. Cornelius says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:51 AM

    “The new Inhumans series, by all accounts, will have no ties to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however”

    AoS has no luck what so ever when it comes to branching out into other shows/movies. Shame as this season has been pretty good so far.

    Reply
  5. richard says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    “Misfits” was not a sitcom.

    Reply
