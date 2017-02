Game of Thrones Villain Cast as Maximus in Marvel's The Inhumans

Iwan Rheon‘s last TV gig had him playing someone sub-human. Now, he’ll play one of ABC’s Inhumans.

The Game of Thrones alum has been cast as

Maximus in the upcoming Marvel’s The Inhumans, the series announced Tuesday.

The eight-episode series will tell the story of Black Bolt and the royal family. In the comics, Maximus is Black Bolt’s somewhat deranged brother/adversary. In the series, per the official release, “Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King — although he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.”

The first two episodes will premiere in IMAX theaters during a two-week window in early September, before the show makes its broadcast debut.

A race of superhumans with diverse and unique abilities, the Inhumans were introduced to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. during Season 2 when Chloe Bennet’s Skye, via terrigenesis, evolved into the Inhuman later dubbed Quake. The new Inhumans series, by all accounts, will have no ties to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however.

Rheon played Game of Thrones‘ sadistic Ramsay Snow Bolton for four seasons. His other credits include the British sitcoms Vicious and Misfits.