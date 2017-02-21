Game of Thrones Villain Cast as Maximus in Marvel's The Inhumans

Iwan Rheon‘s last TV gig had him playing someone sub-human. Now, he’ll play one of ABC’s Inhumans.

The Game of Thrones alum has been cast as

Maximus in the upcoming Marvel’s The Inhumans, the series announced Tuesday.

The eight-episode series will tell the story of Black Bolt and the royal family. In the comics, Maximus is Black Bolt’s somewhat deranged brother/adversary. In the series, per the official release, “Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King — although he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.”

The first two episodes will premiere in IMAX theaters during a two-week window in early September, before the show makes its broadcast debut.

A race of superhumans with diverse and unique abilities, the Inhumans were introduced to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. during Season 2 when Chloe Bennet’s Skye, via terrigenesis, evolved into the Inhuman later dubbed Quake. The new Inhumans series, by all accounts, will have no ties to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however.