CSI Vet Marg Helgenberger Joins Fox's Behind Enemy Lines Pilot

CSI vet Marg Helgenberger is heading Behind Enemy Lines as a “fierce but fair” Navy Admiral in Fox’s McG-directed pilot.

RELATEDPilot Season: Scoop on Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Loosely based on the 2001 Owen Wilson/Gene Hackman movie, the Fox project is described as a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped — you guessed it — behind enemy lines. The “distinctly patriotic series” will offer a multi-perspective narrative that follows soldiers on the ground, the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier and intelligence officers in D.C. as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar.

Helgenberger — a five-time Emmy nominee and 1990 winner — will play Navy Admiral Bobbie Decker, the most powerful woman in the military and a “no B.S.” straight shooter who will do anything to keep her men and women safe. Previously, B.J. Britt (UnREAL, Agents of SHIELD) was cast in the pilot as Reggie Mitchella, a weapons systems officer.

RELATED Behind Enemy Lines Adaptation Gets Fox Pilot Order, McG to Direct

In addition to her long run as CSI Catherine Willows, Helgenberger’s previous TV credits include Under the Dome, CBS’ one-and-done Intelligence, ER, China Beach and Ryan’s Hope.