Jason Ritter to Star in ABC Dramedy Pilot The Gospel of Kevin

No pressure Jason Ritter, but you’ve got the whole world in your hands.

The Parenthood vet is set to play the title role in The Gospel of Kevin, an hour-long comedic drama pilot about a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world.

Agent Carter duo Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters penned the pilot script and will serve as EPs.

Additional TV credits for Ritter include stints on HBO’s Girls, Amazon’s Goliath and Comedy Central’s Drunk History. He most recently made a cameo in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. 

5 Comments
  1. Wordsmith says:
    February 21, 2017 at 1:32 PM

    [Insert inevitable Joan of Arcadia references here]

    Reply
  2. Tony Burgess says:
    February 21, 2017 at 1:33 PM

    Coming to the network where his father and two roommates were big in the 1980’s.

    Reply
  3. JennB says:
    February 21, 2017 at 2:04 PM

    Love love love him. Hope it gets picked up!

    Reply
  4. Michael V says:
    February 21, 2017 at 2:21 PM

    Sounds similar to ABC once Eli Stone

    Reply
