Jason Ritter to Star in ABC Dramedy Pilot The Gospel of Kevin

No pressure Jason Ritter, but you’ve got the whole world in your hands.

The Parenthood vet is set to play the title role in The Gospel of Kevin, an hour-long comedic drama pilot about a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world.

Agent Carter duo Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters penned the pilot script and will serve as EPs.

Additional TV credits for Ritter include stints on HBO’s Girls, Amazon’s Goliath and Comedy Central’s Drunk History. He most recently made a cameo in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.