MSNBC's Greta Van Susteren Tells President Trump to 'Back Off' Media

Greta Van Susteren closed out her Presidents’ Day broadcast with some strong words for the current commander-in-chief.

Just days after President Trump referred to the media as “the enemy of the American people,” the Fox News-turned-MSNBC host fired back Monday on her new show, For the Record With Greta.

“Mr. President, back off,” Van Susteren told POTUS, after calling his ongoing feud with the media “out of control” and “dangerous.”

She continued: “You have a powerful platform, but it is dead wrong to rev up your loyal base with incorrect, generalized and wide-sweeping inflammatory statements about the entire media. That does not advance a well-needed, robust debate. And it is not what the drafters of the First Amendment had in mind when they added ‘free speech’ and ‘free press’ to the Constitution.”

Van Susteren isn’t the first host to speak directly to President Trump during a broadcast. On Feb. 16, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith called out POTUS for his lack of transparency about Russia: “We have a right to know, we absolutely do, and that you call us ‘fake news’ and put us down like children for asking this question is inconsequential.”

