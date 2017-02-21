Days of Our Lives Renewed at NBC

NBC is flipping the hourglass for a 52nd time.

Despite rumors that Days of Our Lives was nearing extinction, NBC has renewed the venerable soap opera for a record 52nd season, TVLine has learned exclusively. The pickup comes a month after the sudser fired co-head writer Dena Higley and replaced her with General Hospital vet Ron Carlivati. Days‘ other co-head writer, Ryan Quan, is sticking around as a creative consultant.

“We feel so privileged to be able to continue the remarkable legacy of Days of our Lives,” said Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment, in a statement.” “We thank [exec producer] Ken Corday and his team for their incredible accomplishments and look forward to all the stories from Salem that will continue to unfold.”

Added Corday: “It’s a great day in Salem… We are grateful to our incredible network and longstanding partner Sony for their continued support, and we look forward to what the future will bring under the new creative direction of the show. I’m especially proud to be able to shepherd Days into the new season, continuing my parents dream and the show’s legacy.”

Cancellation buzz enveloped Days last month after the network signed Fox News alum Megyn Kelly and offered her a daytime news program. But NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt assured TVLine at the time that one thing has nothing to do with the other. “Everybody assumed that she would kill that show,” he said. “And that’s a bad assumption.”

