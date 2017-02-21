Days of Our Lives Renewed at NBC

NBC is flipping the hourglass for a 52nd time.
Despite rumors that Days of Our Lives was nearing extinction, NBC has renewed the venerable soap opera for a record 52nd season, TVLine has learned exclusively. The pickup comes a month after the sudser fired co-head writer Dena Higley and replaced her with General Hospital vet Ron Carlivati. Days‘ other co-head writer, Ryan Quan, is sticking around as a creative consultant.
“We feel so privileged to be able to continue the remarkable legacy of Days of our Lives,” said Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment, in a statement.” “We thank [exec producer] Ken Corday and his team for their incredible accomplishments and look forward to all the stories from Salem that will continue to unfold.”
Added Corday: “It’s a great day in Salem… We are grateful to our incredible network and longstanding partner Sony for their continued support, and we look forward to what the future will bring under the new creative direction of the show. I’m especially proud to be able to shepherd Days into the new season, continuing my parents dream and the show’s legacy.”
Cancellation buzz enveloped Days last month after the network signed Fox News alum Megyn Kelly and offered her a daytime news program. But NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt assured TVLine at the time that one thing has nothing to do with the other. “Everybody assumed that she would kill that show,” he said. “And that’s a bad assumption.”
OK, Days fans, commence your celebration in the comments section.
Great news! I was a bit worried with all the talk about Meghan Kelly’s show, so I’m really glad to know Days is going to be around for another year.
Fantastic news! Days still has many stories to tell.
Hahaha, to bad they won’t develop good ones.
Woohoo, Yeah best news of the day that “Days of our Lives” was renewed..NBC Executives are smart to keep our beloved soap on the air …Thanks NBC
Sadly, I stopped watching Days since they don’t put it On-Demand on Comcast. I don’t have a DVR and the NBC app is annoying!
👍
Exciting! Glad to have it official! Excited to see what the trio of Ron, Sheri and Ryan have in store for us. Ron and Sheri are my actual dream team for this show, I assume it would come with renewal, and I’m so happy to have that confirmed!
I’m always love that you give attention to soaps!
I don’t care much about DOOL I hope this is a good sign for the other few remaining soaps!
They mean too much to people to just get rid of :)
yeah, such good news
Really happy it was renewed but if I’m honest it wouldn’t have bothered me if it wasn’t. Days has been limping along for awhile now but I have high hopes that Ron Carlivati can finally turn things around. There are many good stories there, we just need the talent to bring them to life.
Does anyone have a hunch when Ron’s shows start? I’ve tried Days in the past but could never get into it. If anyone can draw me in, it’s Carlivati! He was great on OLTL and better than he was given credit for on GH. …in my humble opinion, of course. ;-)
Ron was hired in January so I’m gonna guess June/July ?? Hopefully he can step in and do some rewrites for what’s already been filmed and cut them in. It’s been done before.
Great news! Now with Dena Higley gone hopefully stories will improve greatly! Fingers crossed.
Very happy. More Steve and Kayla. Yes!
This is such happy news. I have worried so!
Y’all need to give knuckle her baby back
Don’t worry Nicole will get Holly. This is a soap, they had to give her to Chloe first, lol!!
Finally, some very good news . I have watched Days since Episode 1 first scene Horton’s front porch. I am 68 years old now.
Bring back Belle!! Martha Madison is the best actress on Days!! She’s magnetic, and pulls me back into the show every time she pops into town. Move her home to Salem as the city’s star D.A. Her charisma will not only bring fireworks to the courtroom, but surely to your ratings as well. She’s beautiful, down to earth, natural and so easy to connect with as a viewer. She’s your slam dunk!!!
While I no longer watch soaps (mostly thanks to ABC canning OLTL and AMC years ago), happy for the Days fans. It’s still a sorry state to see only four shows on air compared to back in the 80s.
I am over-the-moon happy. I have been watching Days of Our Lives since I was 10 years old. I am now 63. Mahalo, Mahalo, Mahalo.
Good now please get Ali and James back or Days will in the same situation this time next year. They are the actors fans want back the most according to Sony.
HOORAY! I don’t know what I’d do without my pals in Salem. Looking forward to all the excitement ahead!
Great news and I cannot wait to see what the talented Ron brings to Salem… please consider bringing Belle and Shawn Douglas back permanently, recasting Cierra, and another Kristen visit would be great!!! Kassie DePaiva would be my first request though… love her as Eve!
Smart move
Smart move !! It is a quality show, I am 58 and have been watching for about 45 years. A cancellation would have broken my heart.
So happy “Days” has been renewed! I’ve watched since the first year. They are like my family and I eat lunch while watching every day.
This makes me very happy. Now that they can put the whole Megyn Kelly thing behind us.
I’m glad and looking forward to Rons Days. Let’s hope NBC throws a little bit more $$ do they can increase production values
I cracked up when they used that same old alley from Salem for their scenes in Prague. At least move the boxes around so it’s not so obvious, lol!!