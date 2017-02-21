As Bones Mourns, Sully Returns — to Stir Up Trouble for Brennan and Booth?

Does absence — 10 seasons worth of it, to be exact — make the heart grow fonder?
On Tuesday’s Bones (Fox, 9/8c), that question will be answered for Brennan hen her ex-boyfriend Sully returns a decade after the two split up. Unfortunately, the character’s surprising reappearance — “I never thought that it would happen. I always hoped it would,” his portrayer Eddie McClintock says — is brought on by some sad news.
After hearing that Bones’ father died, “I think Sully is intuitive enough to know this is going to hurt her,” McClintock tells TVLine. So he makes a house call of sorts to the Jeffersonian, hoping to be there for Brennan in her time of need.
“At the end of the day, he’s grown up enough to know even though it didn’t work out between them, he still cares for her,” McClintock continues. “They have a bond. He likes her. They are ultimately friends, and that’s what friends do. They support one another and check up on one another, and they lift each other up when they’re in trauma. I think it makes sense for Sully to come back.”
But will Booth think it’s a good idea for his wife’s ex to be hanging around, especially when she’s in a vulnerable state of mourning?
“[Booth is] a smart, good man, who is secure enough in knowing what he has with Bones,” McClintock describes. “He knows that, despite the fact that they may drift apart and drift back, he loves her and he believes she loves him. I don’t think he really sees it as a threat.”
Plus, the ex-FBI agent “isn’t coming back to ruin anything,” the actor insists. “He’s coming back because he cares about Bones. He’s a good guy,” who hasn’t changed very much from the “stand-up” person he was all those years ago.
Considering the deep bench of recurring characters on the long-running series, McClintock isn’t taking his guest spot during the show’s farewell run for granted. “It’s really an honor to be asked back, especially after 10 seasons,” he says, while crediting the Fox drama for paving the way for his starring role in Warehouse 13. “Without Sully, I don’t think Pete [from Warehouse] would have ever existed. I had been playing a lot of Joey Tribbiani -type character guys — the handsome, dumb guy” — before the G-man role came around.
Press PLAY below to watch a sneak peek of Sully’s comeback, then hit the comments with your thoughts.
I love this! Eddie is a good guy and i love what he says about Booth. I knew I can trust the writers with this. Very excited to see some deep emotions tonight. So very excited.
Normally I agree with you but the only deep emotions will be at Max’s funeral NOT between husband and wife who drifted apart because of his death. Two minutes of apologies doesn’t make this particular episode good.
How so? Did you see the episode?
I wasn’t against having Sully Back if he needed help for a case… but to think that brennan would need a guy she hasn’t seen in 10 years to help her is ridiculous. The writers wants us to think they have been friends?! When Sully hasn’t been mentionned once! The episode would have been strong enough with brennan grieving and showing her struggle with her émotions and showing if it was right for her to open up herself to people knowing she would be hurt!
Exactly @sarah
He is her friend, ok, is that why has never been mentioned ONCE in 10 yrs, I never thought they would treat Booth like this during Max’s death aftermath…sent to Canada, not allowed to grieve with his family. not allowed to support his wife because they had to bring back Sully for some ridiculous reason to be there for her & not Booth…He is completely irrelevant and the show thought so too that’s why nobody mentioned him when he left
Great job Peterson, you are walking a fine line with Brennan & her emotional fling.
You are right on about that. When all is said and done I will try very hard to forget this clunker. This is clearly is the episode that they had to give stuff for Booth and Aubry to do since they haven’t had many scenes together or its clearly the episode Zack was supposed to be in( remember he was supposed to be in 4 episodes instead of two) especially since next week Zack is referenced with Gordon Gordon. The real issue is that Peterson has riled most of us up and FOR WHAT!!!!! Nothing, barely an apology scene at their home , most likely only a hug and from what I have seen the worst I love yous between them Bones this season has done an excellent job with Booth and Brennan as partners but they forgot that they are married and that fans want to see a little romance between them. Much ado about nothing fans much ado about nothing.
I just feel so bad that Booth has been treated this way and actually B&B as a power couple. Since when has Booth not be there for Brennan at her side. Supporting her.
I always valued B&B as this couple who *always* have each others backs through thick and thin…but with this they are showing me in Brennan’s darkest hour she would rather spend time with some guy she hasnt seen in TEN years who dumped her to sail round the world, well he didn’t stay did he? than rely on the man who has never left her side, the husband & father of her two kids Booth
I am actually shocked & disappointed that Bones thought this was the best narrative after Max’s death.
No it doesn’t make sense for some ex boyfriend to return after 10 years to see if Brennan is OK cause her dad died. He NEVER knew Max. Where was he when Booth had a funeral service in S3, If he cared that much?
And why does he think only he can be there for her, what is Booth chopped liver? He must think Booth is a crap husband if he can’t support *his* wife
It is a completely confluted way to bring back an ex boyfriend. I noticed Eddie failed to mention that Booth is in Canada when this is going down and that Brennan is practically a b*tch to Booth the entire ep all so Sully can be Brennan’s support system
This is BS. I wanted Booth to support his wife and be there for her not some old boyfriend from a time when Bush was president. Give me a break.
Waste of an ep
Sorry but that is the lamest excuse to bring back a character….he should of returned dead or needed help with something. I think there is something really spiteful shipping ole Boothie boy off to Canada when the ole ex boyfriend returns.
so Sully is only Brennan’s friend…he didn’t come back when Booth’s brother died, or Sweets, or when Booth was in jail….like I said lamest idea ever.
yeah, this is really rubbing me wrong, they brought Sully back at Booth’s expense..
Booth is not allowed to be at Brennan’s side to be the supportive husband, which you know is his thing, how cruel is that to do to him.
and I think it is a pretty crap way to write B&B marriage, Brennan coldly pushing Booth away and being emotionally available to some guy from 10 yrs ag,. this is a truly awful narrative to do with only 5 eps left in the series. Booth & Brennan deserve better than this
Eddie? Stop calling Brennan “Bones” you aren’t David or Booth. Despite what you think.
I am looking forward to this. It sounds like it’ll be a thoughtful and moving episode. Every episode of the farewell season has been a excellent so far, and I fully expect that to continue with this episode and beyond.
Again tonight is the one episode of Bones that you SHOULDNT be promoting. Sully is coming back as her glorified psychologist nothing more. However the real issue is how Booth and Brennan behave with one another over this. Brennan tells Booth she wants to be alone and then in comes Sully and there you have it a trumped up spat fit for teenagers, not the adult relationship between Booth and Brennan that has always been the heart of the show. Grief or not them having a silly argument over Sully is nonsense. And of course on top of all this Sully’s return is barely isn’t going to give us fans a reunion scene worth anything( Booth and Brennan barely hug and most likely for about 18 episodes straight don’t even kiss). The first seven episodes deserved the attention not this clunker, however like all devoted fans I will watch it any way. This episode smacks of The Lost Love in the Foreign Land, no Booth and Brennan for 35 minutes of the episode, a two minute make up scene and then Max’s funeral. I expected better from Karine Rosenthal on this one
I expect better from Karine Rosenthal too. Sully has been gone, zero reference for 10 years. To have some little tete-a-tete going on between Sully and Brennan at a time like this is crazy. This isn’t Grey’s it’s Bones. These new show runners are re-writing some Bones history here if they paint Sully into some psychologist. He couldn’t even figure out why Brennan didn’t leave with him the first time! Angela knew. Booth and Brennan have drifted apart? What? They looked fine at the end of last episode. So he’s off on business. Just because someone travels for business does NOT mean they are leaving their spouse in an emotional way.
Aldo wasn’t a drug addict and Sully isn’t a psychologist. Not to mention I haven’t missed him for one second in 10 years! But I loved Max and I’m pissed that they killed him off – for what reason? So Sully could come back with a box of kleenex? STUPID.
“However the real issue is how Booth and Brennan behave with one another over this.”
******
Exactly. I want B&B to talk to each other like adults, like husband & wife actually work through their grief together…I don’t give a damn about Sully or him being there for Brennan
And you know we will get a 2min scene for B&B where they probably won’t even discuss their issues or how they feel, just about frakking Sully. Ugh. This ep should be about Max, and B&B *them* not an irrelevant character who I barely remember
I am so annoyed with Bones and I shouldn’t be since it is 5 from the end but here we are.
Totally agree, Max’s death should be about Brennan AND Booth. Poor guy didn’t even get to say good bye to Max! I felt so bad at the end of the last episode. Now he has to go to Canada and Sully waltzes in…..beyond stupid.
I sure hope we get a good in-depth talk between wife and husband about what this all means to them and the kids because nothing else matters.
There are 5 episodes left. Why on earth would you complain about one of them, one you haven’t even seen yet can’t stop posting on several articles how terrible it is? Why don’t you try being as mature, thoughtful fan and judge AFTER you see the episode?
Maybe try and see the good in the episode instead of spewing invective on every mention of this episode you find online? You might find that a good attitude improves your enjoyment of the show as well. Never hurts to try.