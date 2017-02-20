Timeless EPs Talk Rittenhouse Twist, [Spoiler]'s Condition, Season 2 Plans

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Monday’s Timeless finale
Timeless dropped a mother of a twist during Monday night’s finale when Lucy’s mom, Carol (played by Susanna Thompson), revealed to her daughter that she’s a member of Rittenhouse. That makes Lucy something akin to Rittenhouse royalty, coming from two of the mysterious organization’s strongest bloodlines.
“Rittenhouse has an operative on the mothership” — that would be Emma, who’s a mole! — “and soon they will control everything: the past and the present, the future,” Carol informed Lucy. “Together, we will change history.”
Elsewhere in the season ender: Lucy enlisted her grandfather to be a double agent within Rittenhouse in 1954. Back in the present, they tracked down his apartment full of intel, allowing them to arrest key members. Then Lucy arranged a secret meeting with Flynn to hand over the names of his family’s killers, and he, in return, gave her back her journal, which he claimed she gave him. (More on the when and how of that below.) But the peace was short-lived as Agent Christopher swooped in to arrest Flynn.
And last, but definitely not least interesting: Jiya had a strange physical reaction after taking a ride with the trio in the time ship, which was built for just three.
Below, creators Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan talk about Lucy’s shocking discovery, Jiya’s time-bending state and Season 2’s potential conflict.
TVLINE | Has Lucy’s mother always been Rittenhouse, or is she just a member in this timeline where she’s healthy?
SHAWN RYAN | She’s always been Rittenhouse. This is something that Eric [Kripke] and I had talked about even as we were making the pilot, before we even had writers on staff, that we felt that Lucy’s mother was Rittenhouse. We just debated when and how to reveal that. She’s someone who in both timelines… has always been a secret and an important member of Rittenhouse.
TVLINE | That was one twist where I was like, “I should’ve seen this coming,” because you don’t cast Susanna Thompson on a genre show and not have her be some kind of Machiavellian orchestrator.
ERIC KRIPKE | [Laughs] It’s funny. After we cast her, my son binges Arrow. I was familiar with Susanna and a fan, but I hadn’t watched every episode of Arrow, I have to admit. So I’m in the kitchen watching the episode of Arrow where she’s revealed to be evil, and I was like, “Oh, s–t!” [Laughs] I was like, “She’s going to be typecast as a loving mom, who turns out to be bad.” But Shawn’s right. We had this planned for quite a long time.
TVLINE | Lucy’s father has been quite overt about his involvement in Rittenhouse. Why was her mom so secretive about it all?
KRIPKE | I don’t want to spoil too much, because a lot of these are questions that we’re talking about for Season 2, but I’ll just say that nothing is arbitrary, and nothing is accidental, and Rittenhouse really meticulously plans everything out. In our minds, as we’ve been kicking around the structure of Rittenhouse, Lucy’s mom pretty far outranks Ben Cahill. So it all comes down to Ben revealed himself, and Carol didn’t because that was exactly the way Carol wanted it for reasons that’ll be illuminated in Season 2.
TVLINE | Is there anything you can say about her hopes for Lucy when it comes to Rittenhouse?
KRIPKE | There were times where Lucy didn’t want to be a historian at all, and mom made sure that she was. Mom has been pulling the strings on Lucy’s life for a very long time. At first, we thought it was just a typical, overbearing mother. Now we realize that there was a very meticulous plan in place. Mom’s plan for Lucy is to be the primary team member to take back the mothership in Rittenhouse’s name and make specific and surgical changes to history to make the present far more advantageous for that organization. So she’s their great white hope, and she’s been, unbeknownst to her, meticulously conditioned to be that person. So it’s just another variation on what we’ve been talking about all year, which is: Do you follow this plan that’s been set out for you? And if not, then what do you do, and how do you fight back against it?
TVLINE | Lucy has been chosen for this role. Was Wyatt and Rufus’ involvement in all of this arbitrary, or was there some sort of operation behind them being chosen for this project?
RYAN | You’re going deep dive on us here! Some of these things may be for Season 2. Rufus was literally the only person that could drive or pilot the lifeboat, so I don’t think there was much option about Rufus’ involvement. And one of the great things we’ve been able to play over the course of this season is the reality of sending a person of color back to all these different time periods. I don’t think Rufus would’ve been the logical first choice to blend into all these places that were primarily Caucasian. He was a team member out of necessity, and Wyatt was just chosen from Special Forces by Agent Christopher and her team.
TVLINE | Turning to Jiya, she seems to be neither here nor there. I feel like she’s maybe in two places at once. What’s going on with her?
KRIPKE | There’s something very mysterious happening to her. She was affected by being the fourth person in the machine, and what she ends up seeing is this flickering between the Golden Gate Bridge present day and then the year when it was being constructed. What does that mean, and what is happening to her, and what is she able to see, and how does that grow and change in Season 2 becomes part of the story. The only mild spoiler that I’ll say about it is one of my all-time favorite books is Slaughterhouse-Five, [which is] about a man who becomes unstuck in time, and that was part of the inspiration for what is starting to happen to Jiya.
TVLINE | With Flynn feeling betrayed by Lucy after his arrest, what would a hypothetical Season 2 look like in terms of him and the time team? Would they be on opposing sides again, fighting each other?
KRIPKE | The reason we ended Flynn in that position was because we wanted to just continue and deepen and escalate the same relationships we had been playing and just take them to a whole new level. Flynn, when we find him in Season 2, I don’t know 100 percent yet, but you can probably bet that he’s going to be in some kind of incarceration, and he’s going to be really f–king pissed at Lucy. And yet, he is going to be one of the few people suited to being able to fight whatever threats they face in Season 2. So it’ll be uneasy and uncertain.
TVLINE | Flynn says to Lucy about how he got the journal from her, “You age well.” So he’s been to the future?
RYAN | I would argue that that comment does not mean that he’s been in the future. It could mean that a future Lucy has been to the past.
KRIPKE | Perhaps in some version of an advanced machine that does allow you to travel on your own timeline… There’s nothing saying that there can’t be innovation in the future that allows that to happen.
Timeless fans, what did you think of the season ender? Grade it via the poll below, then hit the comments to back up your pick!
there got to be a season 2 because I did not see that twist coming
Couldn’t agree more. If it gets renewed, a possible 16-episode run at least.
“But I felt like I should have” for real! They better renew it… I have to know what happens now!
Did anyone else feel like scenes were cut out? Like it was supposed to be longer? At one point I thought I had fallen asleep and missed 20 minutes.
at first i was looking for indications that this would be the series finale and they were wrapping up plot lines, and i found plenty. however, there were just as many frayed ends that were re-ignited, in terms of the wyatt/lucy ‘spark’, agent christopher re-taking control, mason changing allegiance. add to the the whopper of lucy’s mom’s proclamation as an ultimate cliffhanger, and i’ll just say… TIMELESS BETTER BE BACK!
Interesting choice and I doubt it’s accidential – Golden Gate Bridge was completed in 1937, the Hindenburg crashed in 1937, so they’re both symbols of the same year and altering something in that year is what caused Lucy’s sister to disappear.
Please stop playing and renew this show. Give this show a chance to find its audience. Seriously, no more cop or law shows medical dramas or reboots. Tonight’s episode was so good.
Wow. Wow. Wow.
Just a fantastic episode with twists and turns I did not see coming! NBC. Enough with all the chicago shows and renew this show! It has fillled my Doctor Who void.
“It could mean that a future Lucy has been to the past.”
This puts a whole new twist on storyline possibilities! Man, this show is good. Come on NBC, renew!
The show is way cool and very interesting. It’s also a learning endeavor for kids. Really like the love tension developing between Lucy and Wyatt. Like that Flynn isn’t as evil as portrayed in the beginning and I want him to get his family back. Also hope he joins the team to fight Rittenhouse. Don’t forget to bring Amy back!
This is my favorite show and it’s amazing! I did not see that twist coming and TIMELess just has to never renewed!
In the Caster Chronicles, there is a character who can see the past & preset of time play out at the same time. That kind of sounds what Jiya might be going through. If they continue to change history, I would imagine it would greatly affect Jiya who wouldn’t know what’s real: the present she knew before or the present that happens with the changes. I’ve always wanted to see a character in a time travel show be greatly affected by changes to their history causing confusion over what was real then and was is real now. Sadly, I don’t think things will be easy for her, but I hope she’ll be able to recover from it. I hope this show is renewed. Even for shorter seasons. I think they can do really well with a short 13 episode season. Tighten the story. Also an earlier timeslot would be better for this series.
I. KNEW. IT.
I knew she had to be Rittenhouse with her pushiness about the career, and when Benjamin Cahill called to say “Guess who was here”.
Fantastic episode!!! I’ll be terribly disappointed if NBC doesn’t renew this!!!
I like it,I’ll watch if it comes back (for a FULL length season please!),but can live with its not coming back.
I am intrigued with concept of time travel. Would like to know how history is changed their disruptions.
What an ending!
please keep this show!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A very strong episode. Until the last 5 minutes I thought they were tying up the loose ends and assuming that they would be cancelled.
NBC needs to renew it for a second season. Or they have to stop having cliffhanging final episodes of TV shows that have not been renewed.
Love the show! Phenomenal season finale, I love the twist! Did not see that coming, so many possibilities and can’t wait for a second season.
I’m really excited for Jiya’s expanding storyline. I’m glad they’re not just sticking her with “loved one stuck on base camp” status.