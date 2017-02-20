Ratings: NCIS: LA Slips But Tops Night, Leading Out of Good Fight Preview

Leading out of The Good Fight‘s Sunday preview on CBS, the conclusion of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ mole hunt storyline drew 8.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, down 25 and 21 percent from its previous, weeks-ago outing yet tying Fox’s The Simpsons for the nightly demo win.

The Good Fight‘s broadcast sneak peek drew 7.2 mil and a 0.7 (and an average TVLine reader grade of “A-“), matching The Good Wife‘s smallest audience while landing a tenth below its predecessor’s lowest rating.

At 10 pm, Elementary (5.1 mil/0.7) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Over on Fox, The Simpsons (2.5 mil/1.1), the Son of Zorn finale (1.6 mil/0.7), Family Guy (2.3 mil/1.0) and Bob’s Burgers (1.9 mil/0.9) all ticked up from their Grammy night beatings.

Elsewhere, NBC’s 90th birthday special did 4.4 mil and a 0.7, while ABC’s To Tell the Truth (2.8 mil/0.7) dropped sharply leading out of Tangled (3.8 mil/1.0).

