Ratings: NCIS: LA Slips But Tops Night, Leading Out of Good Fight Preview

Leading out of The Good Fight‘s Sunday preview on CBS, the conclusion of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ mole hunt storyline drew 8.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, down 25 and 21 percent from its previous, weeks-ago outing yet tying Fox’s The Simpsons for the nightly demo win.

The Good Fight‘s broadcast sneak peek drew 7.2 mil and a 0.7 (and an average TVLine reader grade of “A-“), matching  The Good Wife‘s smallest audience while landing a tenth below its predecessor’s lowest rating.

At 10 pm, Elementary (5.1 mil/0.7) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Over on Fox, The Simpsons (2.5 mil/1.1), the Son of Zorn finale (1.6 mil/0.7), Family Guy (2.3 mil/1.0) and Bob’s Burgers (1.9 mil/0.9) all ticked up from their Grammy night beatings.

Elsewhere, NBC’s 90th birthday special did 4.4 mil and a 0.7, while ABC’s To Tell the Truth (2.8 mil/0.7) dropped sharply leading out of Tangled (3.8 mil/1.0).

10 Comments
    Reply
  2. kmw says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    I know in the long run it really doesn’t matter but given The Good Fight’s promotion and push by CBS it has to be a little disappointed in those numbers, even if the show skews older. It certainly didn’t help NCIS LA which even getting to a 1.1 from that is alright. Good for FOX’S animation that they went back up a bit

    Reply
  3. Tracy288 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    I liked it, but I think to get everything that is going to make it different, I’m going to have to download instead of watch it on the W network.

    Reply
  4. Gary kennedy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:24 AM

    Put Elementary on a better nighthan and time and watch hoe well it will do. Far better than most shows on tv. Its like they are purposly trying to kill it. It’s the best

    Reply
    • Kenny P says:
      February 20, 2017 at 9:46 AM

      Didn’t it get horrible ratings on Thursdays too?

      Reply
      • Simon says:
        February 20, 2017 at 9:51 AM

        Not sure but I think it got pretty much the same ratings as every other show that has been placed there since. At least with Elementary it’s in its 5th year and CBS makes money off of it and it’s relatively cheap.

        Reply
      • AB says:
        February 20, 2017 at 9:53 AM

        Yes. I like the show but I can’t see ratings rebounding. Also, five seasons in, they can use the better timeslots for shows that are still young.

        Reply
  5. Jared says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:46 AM

    I really wanted to watch The Good Fight but knowing I was never gonna buy CBS All Access I didn’t even bother.

    Reply
  6. Stefanie says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    I think NCIS LA did well given that CBS did not promote it at all, and did not advertise it would be on an hour later. Given that NCIS LA has not been on for several week, I am quite sure some folks did not even know a new episode would be shown at 9:00. I find that a disservice to both the show and the fans.

    Reply
  7. sailingsam says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    Good fight is wonderful…

    Reply
