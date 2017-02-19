Writers Guild Awards: FX Wins Big With Atlanta, O.J. and The Americans

The 69th Annual Writers Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles and New York City, and FX walked away with four of the most coveted trophies.
Donald Glover’s Atlanta was recognized as both TV’s Best Comedy and Best New Series, while The Americans took home the gold for Best Drama and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won for Best Long-Form Adapted Series.
NBC’s This Is Us and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt earned individual episode accolades. Fellow Netflix laugher BoJack Horseman took home the animation trophy, an award that had previously only been won by cartoons originating on Fox since the category’s inception in 2002.
TV’s major winners are listed below.
DRAMA SERIES
The Americans — WINNER
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta — WINNER
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
NEW SERIES
Atlanta — WINNER
Better Things
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
LONG-FORM ORIGINAL
American Crime
Confirmation — WINNER
Harley and the Davidsons
Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le
LONG-FORM ADAPTED
11.22.63
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — WINNER
Madoff
The Night Of
Roots
ANIMATION
“Fish Out of Water,” BoJack Horseman (by Elijah Aron and Jordan Young)
“Stop the Presses,” BoJack Horseman (by Joe Lawson) — WINNER
“First Day of Rule,” Elena of Avalor (by Craig Gerber)
“Barthood,” The Simpsons (by Dan Greaney)
“A Princess on Lothal,” Star Wars Rebels (by Steven Melching)
EPISODIC DRAMA
“Gloves Off,” Better Call Saul (by Gordon Smith)
“Klick,” Better Call Saul (by Heather Marion and Vince Gilligan)
“Switch,” Better Call Saul (by Thomas Schnauz)
“The Winds of Winter,” Game of Thrones (by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss)
“The Trip,” This Is Us (by Vera Herbert) — WINNER
“I Am a Storm,” Shameless (by Sheila Callaghan)
EPISODIC COMEDY
“Streets on Lock,” Atlanta (by Stephen Glover)
“Pilot,” One Mississippi (by Diablo Cody and Tig Notaro)
“A Taste of Zephyria,” Son of Zorn (by Dan Mintz)
“R-A-Y-C-Ray-Cation,” Speechless (by Carrie Rosen and Seth Kurland)
“Kimmy Finds Her Mom!,” Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (by Tina Fey and Sam Means)
“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!,” Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (by Robert Carlock) — WINNER
COMEDY / VARIETY (INCLUDING TALK) — SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
COMEDY / VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Documentary Now
Inside Amy Schumer
Maya and Marty
Nathan For You
Saturday Night Live — WINNER
COMEDY / VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES – SPECIALS
The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards
The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 88th Annual Academy Awards
Triumph’s Election Special — WINNER
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Hollywood Game Night — WINNER
Jeopardy!
DAYTIME DRAMA
General Hospital — WINNER