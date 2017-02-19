Writers Guild Awards: FX Wins Big With Atlanta, O.J. and The Americans

The 69th Annual Writers Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles and New York City, and FX walked away with four of the most coveted trophies.

Donald Glover’s Atlanta was recognized as both TV’s Best Comedy and Best New Series, while The Americans took home the gold for Best Drama and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won for Best Long-Form Adapted Series.

NBC’s This Is Us and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt earned individual episode accolades. Fellow Netflix laugher BoJack Horseman took home the animation trophy, an award that had previously only been won by cartoons originating on Fox since the category’s inception in 2002.

TV’s major winners are listed below.

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans — WINNER

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta — WINNER

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

NEW SERIES

Atlanta — WINNER

Better Things

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LONG-FORM ORIGINAL

American Crime

Confirmation — WINNER

Harley and the Davidsons

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le

LONG-FORM ADAPTED

11.22.63

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — WINNER

Madoff

The Night Of

Roots

ANIMATION

“Fish Out of Water,” BoJack Horseman (by Elijah Aron and Jordan Young)

“Stop the Presses,” BoJack Horseman (by Joe Lawson) — WINNER

“First Day of Rule,” Elena of Avalor (by Craig Gerber)

“Barthood,” The Simpsons (by Dan Greaney)

“A Princess on Lothal,” Star Wars Rebels (by Steven Melching)

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Gloves Off,” Better Call Saul (by Gordon Smith)

“Klick,” Better Call Saul (by Heather Marion and Vince Gilligan)

“Switch,” Better Call Saul (by Thomas Schnauz)

“The Winds of Winter,” Game of Thrones (by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss)

“The Trip,” This Is Us (by Vera Herbert) — WINNER

“I Am a Storm,” Shameless (by Sheila Callaghan)

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Streets on Lock,” Atlanta (by Stephen Glover)

“Pilot,” One Mississippi (by Diablo Cody and Tig Notaro)

“A Taste of Zephyria,” Son of Zorn (by Dan Mintz)

“R-A-Y-C-Ray-Cation,” Speechless (by Carrie Rosen and Seth Kurland)

“Kimmy Finds Her Mom!,” Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (by Tina Fey and Sam Means)

“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!,” Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (by Robert Carlock) — WINNER

COMEDY / VARIETY (INCLUDING TALK) — SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

COMEDY / VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Documentary Now

Inside Amy Schumer

Maya and Marty

Nathan For You

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

COMEDY / VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES – SPECIALS

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 88th Annual Academy Awards

Triumph’s Election Special — WINNER

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Hollywood Game Night — WINNER

Jeopardy!

DAYTIME DRAMA

General Hospital — WINNER