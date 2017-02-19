Liv Tyler, Sherlock Vet Join Kit Harington in Guy Fawkes Miniseries Gunpowder

The Leftovers isn’t even cold yet, but Liv Tyler has already lined up her next small-screen gig, starring alongside Kit Harington in the Guy Fawkes-inspired miniseries Gunpowder.

Per our sister site Deadline, Tyler is one of three actors joining the Game of Thrones star in the three-part BBC One drama. Sherlock‘s Mark Gatiss and Top of the Lake‘s Peter Mullan have also signed on to appear in supporting roles.

As first reported back in October, Gunpowder is set in the year 1605 and chornicles the attempt made by Fawkes and a group of provincial English Catholics to blow up the House of Lords and kill King James I, all in an effort to help restore a Catholic to the crown. Among them was Robert Catesby (Harington), who was said to be the mastermind behind the operation. The plot was ultimately thwarted by authorities after explosives were spotted near Westminster Palace.

Tyler has been cast as Catesby’s concerned cousin, Anne Vaux, while Gatiss will assume the role of King James’ “spymaster-in-chief” Robert Cecil, who was instructed to hunt down and torture those involved in the sinister plan. Mullan plays Jesuit Father Garnet, who despite his unfavorable view of King James I, wanted to keep the peace.

Production on Gunpowder, which is being written by Ronan Bennett (Channel 4’s Top Boy), will commence later this month. A Stateside network or streaming service has not yet acquired the drama.

Does Gunpowder‘s latest casting pique your interest in the BBC One miniseries?