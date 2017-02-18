Supergirl's Mr. Mxyzptlk Explains His 'Updated' Look, Why He Loves Kara

For the record, Peter Gadiot is fully aware that he’s playing the CW version of Mr. Mxyzptlk, one of the zaniest — and traditionally unattractive — characters in the DC Universe.

“I was as surprised by anyone when I did the research and saw how he is usually,” Gadiot tells TVLine ahead of his character’s debut on Monday’s Supergirl (8/7c). “I think they did an interesting take in that they kept the essence of the character true to the origin, but they made him more relatable and updated. They wanted to make it a legitimate possibility that Kara could actually agree to be with him.”

It’ll take some convincing, but when it comes to love, Gadiot says his character is ready to put in the effort.

“Mixy’s someone who’s lived for a long time, and he’s probably experienced a lot of loneliness,” the actor explains. “Then Kara comes into his consciousness, and he instantly sees not only her physical beauty, but her unique abilities.”

Of course, if he wants to win Ms. Zor-El’s hand in marriage, he’ll have to get through Mon-El first. Gadiot confirms that Kara’s two suitors find themselves at odds, though it doesn’t sound like Mixy sees Mon-El as a viable threat.

“He sees Mon-El as a fly he needs to swat away,” Gadiot says with a laugh. “Mon-El is just a pest who’s getting in the way of him being with Kara. Over the course of the episode, he becomes more and more annoying, and things get even more complicated when Mixy realizes that he and Kara already have a sort-of relationship.”

This all leads up to a Hamilton-esque duel between Mxyzptlk and Mon-El, which Gadiot says was “really fun” to shoot. Also fun? Getting to slip into Clark Kent’s iconic threads — sort of.

“I had it pointed out to me that only a few men in history have worn the Superman suit,” Gadiot says. “And then someone else pointed out that I was probably the first person to have worn the Super-Mixy suit, which has an M emblazoned on it. It’s great to be even a small part in this universe.”

