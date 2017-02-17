Twin Peaks' Warren Frost Dead at 91

Character actor Warren Frost, best known for his roles on Twin Peaks and Seinfeld, has died at the age of 91.

Frost passed away Friday following a long illness, Showtime confirmed in a statement. He played Dr. Will Hayward, the coroner who refused to perform Laura Palmer’s autopsy, on the original ABC run of Twin Peaks, and came out of retirement to reprise the role in Showtime’s upcoming revival. (Frost’s son Mark is a co-creator of Twin Peaks.)

He also had a memorable recurring role on Seinfeld as Susan’s father Henry Ross, appearing in five episodes. Plus, Frost appeared on TV shows like Matlock (as Billy Lewis, the brother of Matlock’s high-school girlfriend), The Larry Sanders Show, L.A. Law and Quantum Leap.

“We’re saddened today to announce the passing of our dear old dad, Warren Frost,” Mark Frost said in a family statement. “From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others. We’re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did.”