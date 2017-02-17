The Originals Season 4 Poster
The Originals Season 4 Poster Sets Hope on a Dark, Dangerous Path

No one said it would be easy growing up as the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson — but no one said it would involve this many dead ravens, either.

That’s the picture (literally?) painted in the official poster for The Originals‘ upcoming fourth season, premiering Friday, March 17 at 8/7c on The CW.

TVLine recently asked executive producer Michael Narducci how grown-up Hope (now played by Summer Fontana) takes after Klaus and Hayley: “She definitely shares her mother’s street smarts,” he said, “but may or may not also display some of her father’s temper and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect her family.” (In other words, she’s the ultimate Mikaelson.)

Check out the poster in full below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

The Originals Season 4 Poster

8 Comments
  1. Leah says:
    February 17, 2017 at 2:07 PM

    This looks like The Ring. Hope is gonna be like Samara?

  2. Juliette says:
    February 17, 2017 at 2:36 PM

    I know hope isn’t a bad girl, but maybe this new enemy makes her be???

  3. Juliette says:
    February 17, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    Btw what is it with that snake? O.o

  4. "A" says:
    February 17, 2017 at 4:02 PM

    Everyone notices the Serpents head camouflaged at the bottom of the tree in the left hand corner right ?

