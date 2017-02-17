The Originals Season 4 Poster Sets Hope on a Dark, Dangerous Path

No one said it would be easy growing up as the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson — but no one said it would involve this many dead ravens, either.
That’s the picture (literally?) painted in the official poster for The Originals‘ upcoming fourth season, premiering Friday, March 17 at 8/7c on The CW.
TVLine recently asked executive producer Michael Narducci how grown-up Hope (now played by Summer Fontana) takes after Klaus and Hayley: “She definitely shares her mother’s street smarts,” he said, “but may or may not also display some of her father’s temper and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect her family.” (In other words, she’s the ultimate Mikaelson.)
Check out the poster in full below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.
This looks like The Ring. Hope is gonna be like Samara?
Keep her away from any wells!
Did anybody else look at the ravens and go “aww, she killed a bunch of Damons?” LOL
That’s the first thing I thought when I saw this poster.
I know hope isn’t a bad girl, but maybe this new enemy makes her be???
Btw what is it with that snake? O.o
That’s a tree. Does look like a snake tho.
Everyone notices the Serpents head camouflaged at the bottom of the tree in the left hand corner right ?