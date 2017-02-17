The Originals Season 4 Poster Sets Hope on a Dark, Dangerous Path

No one said it would be easy growing up as the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson — but no one said it would involve this many dead ravens, either.

That’s the picture (literally?) painted in the official poster for The Originals‘ upcoming fourth season, premiering Friday, March 17 at 8/7c on The CW.

TVLine recently asked executive producer Michael Narducci how grown-up Hope (now played by Summer Fontana) takes after Klaus and Hayley: “She definitely shares her mother’s street smarts,” he said, “but may or may not also display some of her father’s temper and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect her family.” (In other words, she’s the ultimate Mikaelson.)

