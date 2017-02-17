Fox's Sleepy Hollow: Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2017-18 TV season, and which… won’t.
As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on creative strides (and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to cold, hard numbers.
Next up is Fox’s revamped supernatural drama.
THE SHOW | Fox’s Sleepy Hollow (Fridays at 9/8c)
THE CASE FOR KEEPING | Sleepy Hollow has built a rich world full of eerie villains and United States “twistory” (as the show’s EPs like to call it), and four seasons in, the dark nooks and dusty archives of that that world are still fun places to hang out. Though only two of the original series regulars — Tom Mison and Lyndie Greenwood — remain with the show, new characters/Agency 355 employees Jake and Alex inject a little youth and a lot of geekery into the mix — all the more fun for Old Man Crane to play off of — and their eager personalities are nice counterpoints for Ichabod and Jenny’s more sober takes on the life-or-apocalypse mission. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Agent Diana is a capable, believable, funny counterpoint for an increasingly in-charge Crane.
THE CASE FOR CUTTING | Please note I called Diana Ichabod’s “counterpoint” rather than “partner” — and that’s an important distinction. It has nothing to do with Janina Gavankar, who is turning in an imminently watchable performance as Agent Thomas, and she and Mison certainly have chemistry. But Diana isn’t a Witness; her kid is. And precocious though she may be, Molly is (at least not yet) able to challenge Crane’s assumptions, reign in his stubbornness or provide a mature emotional balance for the Man Out of Time — all things Abbie did as second nature in Seasons 1 through 3. Because of the show’s decision to fill the Witness role with a child, Sleepy can feel at times more like a supernatural procedural than the you-and-me-against-the-world journey that made earlier seasons (the freshman one, in particular) so captivating.
And then there are the ratings. Season-to-date, Sleepy is averaging barely 2 million weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating — down 35 and 25 percent from Season 3, and matching Scream Queens as Fox’s lowest-rated drama. The trend is troubling: As recently as Feb. 3, the show hit series lows of 1.8 mil/0.5.
Vote below, then hit the comments and make your own case for keeping or cutting Sleepy Hollow.
Cut it. It should never have been renewed in the first place.
While some fans are liking this re boot its too little too late. The numbers don’t lie and even if its near syndication that doesn’t warrant another year. FOX needs to clean house and keeping Sleepy wont help them
It’s even better now. Has more opportunities for mischief in D.C. then just in Sleepy Hollow. The chemistry is good and the new characters are great. I love Tom Mison!
Yeah, this isn’t the same show. Cut.
If FoX wants any legitimacy as a network then they have to cut it. Many CW shows rate higher. Heck, sister cable channel FX has higher rated shows
Cut it, without Abby I don’t care.
Keep or cut, doesn’t matter to me, I dropped it last season. Watched up to the Bones crossover and that was it.
First season was one of my favorite shows that year. It’s been pretty much unwatchable since then. I got midway through season two, three episodes through season three and threw my hands up in the air after the first episode this season. Tim Mison and Lyndie Greene deserve better.
This season is finally finding its legs. It’s a hard decision, the show was majorly overhauled. Might’ve been better has Sleep Hollow ended last season and this treated as a spin-off because it lacks what made it so special before (I don’t mean Abbie specifically, just stylistically it’s totally different). I miss the old show but enjoy the new one differently.
If they can get Nicole Beharie to return, keep. If not, cut.
I’m conflicted I am enjoying it but not with the same excitement of season 1 or 2.
I voted for KEEP but feel it will be CUT.. Moving to Friday at 9 nailed it.. I actually like the new crew… But those ratings are pretty bad… I actually like H50 better..
Cut. It’s terrible and shouldn’t have been renewed for a fourth season. And, honestly, anyone saying this is a “bubble” show is lying. It’s one of the worst-rated series on broadcast this season.