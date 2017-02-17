Matt's Inside Line: Once Upon a Time Musical Scoop, Plus Bones, Arrow, NCIS, Grimm, The Fosters, The 100 and More

Is Once Upon a Time staging a musical battle between good and evil? Will Bones ride off into the sunset? Will a robbery uncover an NCIS agent’s secret? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.
Since you were first to share the news about Once Upon a Time’s musical episode, do you have more info? Is our Queen going to sing? —Lisa
Aww, flattery will get you everywhere, Lisa. It will also get you this confirmation that Lana Parrilla will be among those belting a tune. After all, what would a musical Once episode be without a clash between the show’s original rivals — in the form of a grand (and royally entertaining) sing-off between the Evil Queen and the Charmings? Because I hear that is happening, folks.
Can you please ask if Once Upon a Time‘s Archie will return in the second half of the season? —Becky
Yes, he will.
What can you tease about Eve/Juliette’s journey on Grimm? —Jen C.
Bitsie Tulloch tells us that Eve — who’s becoming more and more like Juliette these days, eh? — has “an intimate connection” with Adalind and Renard’s daughter, Diana, “that is unexpected.”
Anything happening with The Fosters‘ Callie? —Marissa
You mean besides her big legal battle and potentially going to prison? An upcoming episode will find Callie getting involved with Girls United again. “Through Stef, we’re actually going to meet a new girl that gets into” the group home, executive producer Joanna Johnson previews. “We’ll go on a journey with this girl that will intertwine with Callie, as well, a bit.” The storyline also features the return of an old friend. “Daphne’s actually taken on a counselor role [at Girls United], and it’s amazing to see her progress,” star Maia Mitchell shares. “You’re going to see Callie supporting Daphne through that.”
I’ve been a fan of Bones from the beginning. Can you tease if Booth and Brennan will get a happy ending? —Elspeth
That does seem to be the million-dollar question, especially leading out of this week’s Episode 7. And it looks like you may be guessing until the final hour. “Episode 11 ends on a cliffhanger, I’ll say that much,” shares co-showrunner Michael Peterson. “The finale is a two-parter.” As for the happy ending fans seek, the EP offered this anecdote from his four-season binge upon joining the series. “After watching 67 episodes, my wife asked if [series creator] Hart [Hanson] was a hippie, because everything worked out. [For example, when] Wendell slept with Angela, Hodgins got along with Wendell by the end of the episode. Things work out. Hart’s very much a ‘people ride off into the sunset’ kind of guy, he’s an optimist, and we wanted to infuse that into the finale. We wanted to have them go through hell, but at the end, we want them to ride off.”
Any scoop on Quantico? –Sam
When we asked showrunner Joshua Safran for a clue about Hunter Parrish’s mysterious role, all he offered is this: “He is connected to this show in a way that is very obvious.” Make of that what you will.
Any scoop you can share on Season 2 of The Detour? –AOC
The family will be based in New York City this season, but at least one member is not looking forward to life in the Big Apple. “For Robin, at least, there are some maybe not-so-legal things that she has to grapple with, coming back to bite her in the ass,” Natalie Zea teases.
Any information about NCIS‘ McGee and Delilah would be appreciated. —Larry
Oh, Delilah’s fiancé will have his hands full in the March 7 episode, when he returns home to the apartment he’s subletting from DiNozzo to find a robbery in progress. Turns out that the perpetrator of the triple-homicide that made the digs so nicely priced hid something of value there — and considering that McGee never looped Delilah in on the apartment’s “checkered” past, he’ll have much ‘splaining to do when she gets back from assignment in Dubai.
Will Adrian be back in Season 2 of TNT’s Animal Kingdom? —Davina
Yes, Spencer Treat Clark will be back as Deran’s… “ex”?
Do you know the name of the song that was played at the end of the Feb. 1 episode of Criminal Minds? —Maria
As Reid used a scarf to tether himself to his sleeping mother, that was “Amanda’s Song” playing, written, produced and sung by post supervisor Jason Koiter.
Got any scoop on Switched at Birth? — Kayla
As TVLine previously reported, Episode 100 (airing Tuesday, March 21) will feature the improbable return of Gilles Marini’s Angelo… as a ghost? Vision? Flashback? This is all executive producer Lizzy Weiss would share: “It is a very emotional episode in which Angelo revisits the family in a way.”
What’s up with new guy Riley on The 100? Everyone seems to know and love him. Will we find out more about his relationship with Clarke? —Kate
Funny you should ask about Riley and Clark’s relationship, because it definitely takes a turn in Wednesday’s episode — and not for the better. Without giving too much away, let’s just say Riley isn’t a fan of Clarke making life-or-death decisions on everyone else’s behalf.
Does Thea have anything coming up on Arrow? —Justin
Finally returned from that dreaded conference (and with her sharp tongue wonderfully on display), Thea is “headed in a direction that’s very similar to where her mother was before she was killed in Season 2. We’re excited about it,” says co-showrunner Wendy Mericle. “She’s been dealing with all of these issues the same way Oliver has — with her bloodlust and with other elements of her past — and this season’s going to find her in a similar place but for very different reasons..” EP Marc Guggenheim promises “some really terrific Oliver/Thea scenes in next week’s episode and beyond,” including what Mericle deemed “one of my favorites on the show.”
Long time no Supernatural scoop! Care to remedy that? — T.J.
Hmm, that’s a fair cop. Next Thursday’s episode, which features the return of Crowley’s son Gavin, is “a big one” for the King of Hell and his mother Rowena, actress Ruth Connell says. “You finally get to see more of the familial relationship with the three of them” — as well as some “borderline shocking” moments.
Anything about Timeless‘ season finale? —Rory
I hear there’s a twist you’re gonna slap yourself for not seeing coming.
Do you have any information on when Starz’s American Gods, NBC’s Midnight, Texas and AMC’s The Terror make their debuts? —Knight of Ren
TBA, TBD and “absolutely in 2017.” Always here to help!
Real questions, real answers! If you need the Inside Line on a favorite show, email InsideLine@tvline.com! (With reporting by Vlada Gelman and Kim Roots)
I have absolutely no doubt that Bones will end with B&B being happy and frankly, the people who worry that Sully will come between them must be watching a different show. Anyways, I’m really excited to see how Bones ends BUT at the same time I’m not because I’m just not ready to say goodbye. Still in denial.
I agree completely. I can’t imagine them not being together at the end. What a letdown that would be for the fans. I too have watched from the beginning and I love this show. I will miss it so much!!!! Love Booth and Bones!
On Bones, i’m sure Booth and Brennan will get their happy ending but it may not be 100% happy.For example maybe something happens that impacts their careers.As Switched At Birth, i’m wondering if Angelo appears in dreams or even if it will be a what if episode where we see what might have happened if Angelo had lived.
I’ve gotten to the point where I DVR The Fosters so I can ff through all things Callie. I enjoy the show a lot more now.
Glad to hear the Queen will sing in the battle between good and evil, but thoroughly disappointed that there won’t be a duet between the only confirmed soulmates on Once Upon A Time – Robin and Regina. Great pity they didn’t include the only actor there, who besides Colin, has actual experience in music..
Actually , Josh Dallas is an awesome singer. Has done so in a number performances.
Yep, he did a bit of musical theater! Jennifer sings as well think she’s just more shy about it.
Yay for Spencer being back on Animal Kingdom!
Him and Deran are pretty much the last reason to even watch. What the rest of family did to Catherine is inexcusable.
Looking forward to seeing Thea with a substantial plot line – I hope it involves a confrontation with Susan. Guggenheim seeming to say the Susan plot line will not follow the direction most fan speculation assumes ie. Susan dropping the hammer on Oliver.
Isn’t it a tad convenient that Felicity is using information from the Pandora files to find Prometheus;’ mother?
Does that mean that Hunter Parrish is a DEA agent?
I would say he is the brother of Caleb and the other son of Claire ^^
On Grimm, I’m betting that Eve’s connection with Adalind and Dianah has something to do with a cross pollination resulting from the spells they performed to look like each other. My hope is that this connection can become a positive thing. I would love to see these two women help and lean on each other instead of fighting over a man. To see them bond and heal old wounds would be the truly unexpected path.
“…my wife asked if [series creator] Hart [Hanson] was a hippie, because everything worked out.”
If I wanted the Three Ds (divorce, disease, death) every week, I’d just turn on the news. There should be more riding off into the sunset. Not that there can’t be problems along the way, but in the end, the story’s heroes make it.
THIS. Thank you. I’m missing the heart from Hart (ha). The optimism of the earlier years was what made the series worth watching. I’m a compleatist so I’ll watch till the end, but I missing that upswell Bones used to give us.
“Anything about Timeless‘ season finale? I hear there’s a twist you’re gonna slap yourself for not seeing coming.”
I’m guessing that someone fighting to stop Flynn is Rittenhouse, but not who you expect.
Our Queen? Not my Queen. Done with that character already. Campy and boring.
Hear, hear! And she isn’t even a queen in he really own right, she’s just a dowager queen. Snow would be the actual queen.
I have read at other places that “Midnight, Texas” is supposed to premiere Sunday, April 30.
Just reading about the musical ep being about Snowing and the Evil Queen seemed better than I thought. And possibly it appears some of the sets like the Oz scene or Jolly Roger Scens might be for flashbacks or something. Especially if one or two regulars are gone in previous eps and appear in flashbacks just like how Neal appeared in flashbacks only in season 3 after his death. I am going to enjoy the next feud between Snowing and Evil Queen. It is a great tradition and very famous somehow.
What characters would be gone in previous eps? We have bts showing that Hook is back from what ever adventure he had been on off 18 filming at Town Hall set few days ago. The musical ep is ep 20 and we know that thanks to the choreographer posting that set location list. Also A&E said Jen would sing so not all the singing should be flashbacks. Not denying there will be quite a bit in flashbacks but we have to have at least one present one for Jen to sing like they said at TVfest.
What characters would be gone in previous eps? I meant previous eps after eps like 18, 19 and 20. And when you say bts showing that Hook is back from what ever adventure he had been on off 18 filming at Town Hall set few days ago, Big deal. There hasn’t been more bts photos of him or CS sillyness after that. It wasn’t alot.
Be forewarned, since Brigitte (one of the writers for 18) gave us a hint that something from that ep will make her cry for two weeks, it sounds related to something tragic. That’s something emotional. And even though this ep seems to be a Zelena centric, there is another side of the story. Cause, since Tiger Lily is appearing in this ep too, she is probably out for vengeance and might succeed. And from those BTS, Charming stormed out of the hall as though he was angry about something, It most likely had something to do with who murdered his father at last cause we were teased about that reveal for ep 17 and it was already hinted in Josh’s interviews of who was the murderer. Tiger Lily most likely may have had a similar problem as Charming did (since we were hinted that Hook did something terrible to her).
ENOUGH WITH THE CREEPILY DETAILED SET PIC ‘SPOILERS.’ Thank you.
Oh NCIS…how you have fallen. Dinozzo is gone, unless Bull has a major ratings drop in the next couple of weeks Weatherly is not coming back. Move on. How many years did Dinozzo live in this apartment? He had a musician throw a party, it has been shot up, how many feds have been in it? I just cannot fathom why someone is just now breaking in or how all these seasoned federal agents missed finding something, also Dinozzo would have went over that place with a fine tooth comb. At least write realistic, plausible story lines because this one just makes it seem like McGee is an awful fed.
It said opps we think you may have already said that!! Well if your site wasn’t so slow I wouldn’t have 2 hit the comments button 3 times
I see “The Sin-Eater” brings back Adrian Holmes’ lt. Frank Pike. I’m calling it now. Pike is Prometheus.
I am extremely wary of this musical Once episode but ngl, an EQ/Charmings number sounds delicious.
I’m so glad there will be a McGee centered episode of NCIS! With such a large cast now, he doesn’t get featured as much as in some previous seasons. I enjoyed Sean Murray’s acting in last week two-part episode, especially in the NCIS: NO segment. It was refreshing to see McGee in a different environment and with a “fan.”