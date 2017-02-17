Real Time With Bill Maher Milo Yiannopoulos
Milo Yiannopoulos Visits Real Time Amid Controversy: Here's How It Went

Breitbart senior editor/alt-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos appeared on Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher and hit on many of his favorite topics — the weakness of liberals, the unreliability of gays and women, the leadership prowess of President Donald Trump — in the show’s one-on-one interview segment.

Yiannopoulos’ appearance created controversy even before it happened. Earlier in the week, panelist Jeremy Scahill, co-founder of The Intercept, cancelled his scheduled appearance on the HBO talk show in protest of sharing an episode with Yiannopoulos, whom Scahill said promotes a “racist, anti-immigrant campaign.”

Maher responded, in a statement to EW.com, saying, “If Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims — and he might be — nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night.”

So, how did the interview go? Here are a few salient bits:

* Maher joked at the top of the interview that Yiannopoulos, who had accessorized with several strands of pearls, looked the Sacha Baron Cohen character “Brüno.”

* After the crowd groaned at Yiannopoulos’ assertion that gays don’t show up to work, but they’re not as unreliable as women, he told them, “You’re easy. You’re very easily triggered. It’s pathetic.” (For the uninitiated, Yiannopoulos himself is gay.)

* Yiannopoulos called Democrats “the party of Lena Dunham,” prompting Maher to joke, “Let’s not pick on [a] fellow HBO star.” The Breitbart editor then said Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman were funny “before they contracted feminism,” a line of conversation that Maher shut down quickly.

* Another topic on which Maher didn’t challenge his guest: Yiannopoulos’ assertion that his Twitter harassment of Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones — which eventually got him banned from the social media site — was no big deal. “You’ve just got to accept that mean words on the Internet don’t hurt anyone,” Yiannopoulos said.

* In closing, Maher suggested that Yiannopoulos “get off the Trump train.” Yiannopoulos’ response: “He’s fabulous.”

Video of the interview will be added to this post when it becomes available. Until then, hit the comments with your thoughts on the Real Time exchange.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

11 Comments
  1. Lysh says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:19 PM

    I wonder what happened in this guy’s life that made him turn out to be such a horrible bully. I’d do the research, but I can’t stand him.

    Reply
  2. PatriciaLee says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:27 PM

    I guess I don’t get why anyone is paying attention to him since he’s not an American. At least that is my understanding. I haven’t read any of his stuff. I’m into blue skys.

    Reply
    • Shlomo Shunn says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:31 PM

      Yeah. Who cares about what de Tocqueville, Alistair Cooke, and others said about the USA. Tolstoy, shmolstoy: we done got Jerry Lewis!

      Reply
  3. MangoMagic says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:31 PM

    Talk about the definition of “moral bankruptcy.” Him and Kellyanne Conway would get along fabulously since they’re both absolutely peachy with saying the worst drivel just to get a rise out of people and to get some paper in their pockets. It’s such a sad world when an elementary school bully can get famous to be a sh**-stirrer.

    Reply
    • John Doe says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:40 PM

      Funny. Milo has totally crushed ever comer who has dared to debate him. And his opponent tonight didn’t even dare to show. Some elementary school bully indeed.

      Reply
  4. Shlomo Shunn says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:36 PM

    Trump: won!

    NE Pats: won!

    Milo: won!

    Losing Leftists are going mad, what with Hilligula, Falcons, and Maher losing. Even Ma Nature is fed up with Democrats. Can’t wait for the Oroville Dam to sweep Moonbeam and his liberals/illegals out to sea.

    Reply
  5. John Doe says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:37 PM

    Brilliant. Time’s up for the thugs who police thought on the Left.

    Reply
  6. Joey says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:48 PM

    Team TVLine is really going to have to do something about its horrendous troll infestation as of late.

    Reply
