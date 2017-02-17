Stephen King, J.J. Abrams Re-Team at Hulu for Castle Rock Series

You may have visited the town of Castle Rock in a Stephen King book or two. Now it’s coming to TV.
J.J. Abrams will executive-produce a new King-inspired original series, Castle Rock, coming soon to Hulu from Abrams’ Bad Robot production company. Abrams announced the series on Friday via a cryptic tweet:
The YouTube link in the tweet led to this (also cryptic) teaser:
In the teaser, famous names and locations from King’s literary works float by, like Danny Torrance (The Shining), Annie Wilkes (Misery) and Shawshank State Prison (The Shawshank Redemption). These names are all connected by red snaking vines, which we see are actually lines on a map of the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock.
King has used Castle Rock as a frequent setting for novels like The Dead Zone and Cujo, and the teaser promises the show comes “from the world of Stephen King.” So will this be an anthology series featuring all of King’s characters in one continuing story? The teaser doesn’t give us much to go on — but if you’re a fan of King’s writing, it’s a good bet you’re excited already.
Castle Rock marks the second recent collaboration for Hulu, Abrams and King: The streaming service was the home of last year’s miniseries 11.22.63, executive-produced by Abrams and based on King’s novel.
Calling all Stephen King fans: Are you excited to spend more time in Castle Rock? (And what the heck is “the Hoax in the Forest”?)
But why can’t we get a series about Derry too? It’s just as screwed up (probably because of It, but still) because supernatural entities are practically drawn to the town. Derry’s *always* fascinated me.
Derry would be nice. Could do a series of prequels episodes to IT, like an episode about the lumberjacks, or an episode about the fire in the Black Spot, or even the explosion at the Kitchener Ironworks. Would be cool to see those back stories.
Looking forward to Castle Rock. They did an excellent job with 11.22.63, so I wouldn’t doubt Castle Rock will be good too.