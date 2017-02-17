Busy Philipps to Star in Tina Fey's NBC Comedy Pilot The Sackett Sisters

Busy Philipps wants to go to there — the there being Tina Fey‘s new NBC comedy.

The Cougar Town alum has nabbed the co-lead in The Sackett Sisters, a half-hour, single-camera pilot exec produced by Fey and her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt/30 Rock collaborators Robert Carlock and David Miner.

The potential series centers on two polar-opposite estranged sisters, Mandy and Sutton, who perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together.

Philipps — who currently co-stars in HBO’s Vice Principals — will play Mandy, and, if the official character description is any indication, it’s the role of a lifetime:

While Sutton tries to avoid the Sackett Family legacy of failure, her older sister Mandy is the living embodiment of it. She’s been married three times and arrested six. She’s never held down a job for more than a week. On the few occasions she’s found herself in a stable situation, she’s immediately figured out a way to sabotage it. Mandy is brash and cocky and likes to present herself (despite clear evidence to the contrary) as a genius who has it all figured out. Deep-down, though, she knows she’s a screw-up, like all the other Sacketts. She believes she’s destined to ruin everything she touches… so that’s exactly what she ends up doing. The one thing Mandy hasn’t ruined is her son, Mickey. She got pregnant when she was 20, and though she was, and continues to be, dangerously unprepared for motherhood, she will go to the ends of the earth to protect her kid.

30 Rock and Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Luke Del Tredici penned the pilot script.