The Royals Renewed for Season 4

The Royals‘ basic cable reign will continue — for at least another 10 episodes.

E! on Thursday announced that it has renewed the Elizabeth Hurley drama for a fourth season. The news comes just days before its Season 3 finale.

“The third season of The Royals has proven to be an entertaining mix of secrets, deceit and desire that our fans can’t get enough of,” Adam Stotsky, President of E! Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are excited to see what new scandals await our royal family, and how their dynamic evolves in Season 4.”

“E!, Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions are wise and benevolent rulers and the Loyals are the true aristocracy,” creator Mark Schwahn said. “The writers, cast and crew love making this show, and I’m thrilled to once again play the role of court jester and humbly entertain our dedicated fan base with many more scandalous, sexy, heartfelt and addictive tales from the House of Henstridge.”

In the Feb. 19 finale, Prince Liam finds himself in unexpected places, Queen Helena deals with a broken heart and Jasper makes one last play for Eleanor’s heart. In addition, the basic cabler promises “historic changes” that will forever change the goings-on behind palace gates.

