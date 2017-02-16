The Royals Season 3
Courtesy of E!

The Royals Renewed for Season 4

By /

The Royals‘ basic cable reign will continue — for at least another 10 episodes.

E! on Thursday announced that it has renewed the Elizabeth Hurley drama for a fourth season. The news comes just days before its Season 3 finale.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

“The third season of The Royals has proven to be an entertaining mix of secrets, deceit and desire that our fans can’t get enough of,” Adam Stotsky, President of E! Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are excited to see what new scandals await our royal family, and how their dynamic evolves in Season 4.”

“E!, Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions are wise and benevolent rulers and the Loyals are the true aristocracy,” creator Mark Schwahn said. “The writers, cast and crew love making this show, and I’m thrilled to once again play the role of court jester and humbly entertain our dedicated fan base with many more scandalous, sexy, heartfelt and addictive tales from the House of Henstridge.”

RELATEDThe Arrangement Creator: E! Series Is Not About ‘TomKat’ or Scientology

In the Feb. 19 finale, Prince Liam finds himself in unexpected places, Queen Helena deals with a broken heart and Jasper makes one last play for Eleanor’s heart. In addition, the basic cabler promises “historic changes” that will forever change the goings-on behind palace gates.

Are you looking forward to another year of The Royals?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 Comments
  1. flowerduh says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:52 AM

    Yay! This is one of my favorite shows!

    Reply
  2. Greg says:
    February 16, 2017 at 6:55 AM

    Yes! Somehow has become one of my fav shows on tv, and it’s frustrating that no one has even heard of it! Glad they get to continue.

    Reply
  3. wrstlgirl says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:14 AM

    YAY for The Royals….but can they just put Jasper and Eleanor together once and for all. The back and forth is getting annoying because they are so good for each other.

    Reply
  4. LADY_in_MD says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:16 AM

    Love this show so glad for the renewal now if we can get Robert out of the way so #KingLiam can take over!

    Reply
  5. Kelly says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:34 AM

    So happy absolutely love this show #kingliam

    Reply
  6. Jacqi says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    So excited!!! This is by far one of my too favorites on tv right now. Now if they would just leave Eleanor/Jasper alone. They also need to send Robert back he is pretensious sob. #KingLiam

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 