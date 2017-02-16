Fox News' Shepard Smith Goes Off on President Trump: 'We Are Not Fools'

Following President Donald Trump‘s press conference on Thursday, in which he referred to reports of his campaign’s contact with Russia as — you guessed it — “fake news,” Shepard Smith delivered a scathing response.
The Fox News anchor — one of the few voices at the conservative network willing to take Trump to task — began by defending rival CNN reporter Jim Acosta, whose attempts to ask Trump about the recent White House leaks turned into 10 minutes of the president attacking him, as well as the entire news organization.
“He’s an accomplished reporter — a guy I’ve never met, but a good reporter,” Smith said of Acosta. “[Trump was] treating him like … I’m not even going to use the word. I’m not going to give Twitter the love it needs. It’s crazy what we’re watching everyday, it’s absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia, as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question.”
He continued: “Really? Your opposition was hacked, and the Russians were responsible for it, and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening, and we’re fools for asking the questions? No, sir, we are not fools for asking this question, and we demand to know the answer to this question. You owe this to the American people.”
Smith concluded, “We have a right to know, we absolutely do, and that you call us ‘fake news’ and put us down like children for asking this question is inconsequential. The people deserve that answer.”
Clip: @ShepNewsTeam sticks up for CNN’s Jim @Acosta – & went further… pic.twitter.com/iITXqAzXXF
— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) February 16, 2017
Thank you Mr. Smith for saying it like it is!! We want facts!! Can not believe what is happening in our Country!! Hopefully the FBI , CIA and even the military are investigating all this with Russia!!!
Kathy Goodrich: All I have to say is “Ditto”!!
Wonder what Trump is going to say about this, if anything, because it seems Fox News was the only news channel on his side but now they even despise him. You can’t just keep avoiding questions and issues and just hoping they go away. Trump is a child.
I don’t think think they despise him 😱
You mean because you ask the media to be honest and FAIR, and he doesn’t take this bias without taking the media to task, you think he is a child. That’s what’s crazy. The way that he has been treated from the time of his election is what is hard to watch. If Obama had been treated like this, the media would have fallen all over themselves to defend him. For example, rather than try to glorify the protesters who do not seem to understand the difference between an immigrant and an illegal immigrant, why don’t you explain the difference? Most of the protesters can’t even explain the ban. Obama did the same type of thing and he was right to do so.
So, everyone being mean to Donald is upsetting to you? I bet you were outraged when Obama had to show his birth cerftificate. How fair was that? What about the people who were protesting with nooses and comparing Obama and his family to gorillas? That must have really gotten under your skin. Or was that all okay to you? Look dude. People are gonna be mean to the president. I heard some awful things about Obama while he was in office. But Donald needs to have a thicker skin. All the media is doing is reporting what he’s doing. Everyone is judging him on HIS actions. Not what MSM says. Sorry!
If Obama had been treated like this, the media would have fallen all over themselves to defend him.
If Obama had behaved at all the way Trump’s been behaving in while in office, I would’ve wholeheartedly supported them calling him out the way Shepard Smith did here. Any president who’s engaged in the kind of nonsense and scandal Trump’s been involved in deserves to be called out.
Shepard Smith used to be a great news anchor but now he has inserted his personal views as a commentator and a poor one at that. His anti Trump side comments were disgraceful even for a left wing commentator. To me anyone that presents personal views as absolute truth can never be called a newsman again. My advice give up the news and become someone like Bill O’Reillty but move to MSNBC and get off my FOX news.
one by one as everyone realizes your president is a joke you decide people are bad at their jobs. Typical.
Tha president has done more for this nation in only 3 weeks ! He’s doing an outstanding job and working long days, not playing golf every day. Shep and the MSM don’t like him, but we, the American do!
Walter Kronkite, generally accepted as the greatest news anchor of all time, knew that there comes a time when you can’t just passively report the news – you need to be a human being and speak your mind.
Please do not disrespect The greatest news person that ever lived. It is spelled Cronkite and I watched him all the time during his tenure as the anchor of the CBS News.
I fully agree that “Shep” has taken on an adversarial position toward our President and his administration. His assertions that we deserve answers is quite dramatic when you consider that no evidence or “facts” regarding the alleged Russian interference in the election have ever been provided to the public, something Shep’s argument is based on.
Furthermore, the facts surrounding the alleged violations are all highly classified and cannot be shared publicly. Moreover, the initial investigations have shown that no laws were broken and that no connection to possible election fixing exists. Take the time to provide as much time and attention to the FACTS that do exist as you spend on “possible” facts that may come out of the investigations. Like Wolf Blitzer, Shep relies on innuendo, speculation, and hearsay to distort facts and blur the truth.
I hope that Megyn Kelly will find room for Shep at NBC or perhaps Wolf’s gang at CNN could bring him over there. Shep surely does not follow the credo of “Fair and Balanced” in the way that most all other FOX news journalists strive to do day in and day out.
I agree. Smith has been showing his true colors lately with his attitude and snotty remarks. I never watch his show.
Take what you said Mr. Mitchell and apply it to Mr. Trump. Does it sound the same to you? Mr. Trump inserts his personal views into every sentence he says. Talking next to the Israeli Prime Minister he sounded like a 3rd grader.
Sheep was just as emotional and unhinged as he was during Katrina. He was like a little kid throwing a temper tantrum. He is unwatchable!
I wonder how many of these pro-Trump comments are actually Russian social engineers still being paid to steer the conversation like they did during the election.
I will never watch Fox News again with Shepard smith. He should be working ofr CNN or one of the other networks. He is an ultra liberal1
Oh look, here’s another one! Privyet!
I thought FOX was “Fair and Balanced”
Four years. I’m counting the days. I can’t believe this is what part of the voting public willingly placed in office. Congrats. You have a juvenile child that rather engage in Twitter wars than fix the country that is supposedly not great.
Except the american people didn’t elect him. The electoral college did. Trump lost the people’s vote by millions of votes.
The US is NOT a democracy. It’s a republic. Learn the difference.
Wow! Someone on Fox News admitted Trump’s behavior is indefensible and inexcusable! Who knew!
How can you allow Sheepard Smith to call the President of the United States a liar. He should be fired so he can go over to MSNBC, where he will feel right at home. Shame on him and your network. Disgraceful and disgusting!!!
President Trump is a liar – a compulsive one from what we have seen in the last year. Just because you don’t like what is being said doesn’t mean it isn’t true.
Well, since Trump is a liar…..
And I doubt you had any form of outrage when all the right wing and Fox News people were calling Obama a liar. A Republican literally yelled “You lie!” to Obama while he was giving a speech on the House floor.
I remember that, I wasn’t outraged when it happened. I thought it was immature and unprofessional on their part but whatever, that’s their view and they’re entitled to it.
I wouldn’t call myself liberal or conservative. I respected George W and felt that he made policy that would benefit the United States. Sometimes those decisions are difficult and unpopular but must be made. While I don’t agree with all of Obama’s policies I don’t think he was nearly as bad as he was made out to be. I still feel that he also made policy on what he thought would best benefit the US.
Trump I do not have this opinion of. With so many unanswered questions and his absolute refusal to answer them is a big red flag to me. So what you talked with the Russians. You’ve had business dealings with them in the past, it would probably be explainable. He needs to be open and honest with the American people, otherwise he’s worse than Obama.
How can you allow Sheepard Smith to call the President of the United States a liar.
Probably because Trump IS a liar?
There is nothing wrong with the press calling the president out when they’re not telling the truth. That’s kind of one of their jobs. If Trump and his supporters are tired of him being called a liar, then maybe Trump should, y’know, stop lying, and his supporters should quit defending and excusing his lies.
God bless you. We deserve to know the answer, and any God-fearing president would stop being a coward and answer it.
Wow Shep save the liberal rant for ratings week. Also have them in make-up blot that Cool-Aid off your face. We are long time Fox fans but done now.
Shepard needs to go to work for CNN or MSNBC. Maybe his liberal ideas would be more appropriate there. We won’t watch him ever again!! He has no idea how he feels, he works so hard and has a handle on how we feel. So he is not a politician, we didn’t vote for a politician. We voted for a man who would fix this country not grease his palms.
Knowledge is power and hiding your head in fake news will cause our country get harm. Look for the truth, don’t believe your truths are actually facts.
I agree , he is CNN in disguised as a Fox news reporter.
If you mean that Mr. Smith is a REAL journalist disguised as a Fox reporter, then I agree wholeheartedly with you Ann!
Is unbelievable American President is bullying the media on a national telly serious.
Thank you Fox News for standing up for the American people’s right to know the truth. What kind of country do we live in where any negative news is false news and fact don’t exist? Help us and yourself by keeping up the pressure on Trump and get to the truth about Russia and so much more.
Oh you people are precious – you attack the anchor but completely disregard the question he asks? And you’re calling him SHEEP? My god, that Koolaid must be strong stuff.
Bravo to Smith for not being afraid to stand up for the public. If our President is dishonest and we adults don’t call him on it, how can we face our children at the dinner table?
Way to go Shep! Glad to see that you have the fortitude and common sense and not afraid to ask questions. Many of your peers are at the trough lapping up the vitriol as if it were real. If all of the news about Flynn was fake, why was he fired? And for all the Christians out there who think that DT shouldn’t have to answer questions, Abraham questioned God.
its just sheppys opinion. Thats all it is. My opinion is that Sheppy is a joke and I wish he would get fired, because hes dead wrong. Trump had and has no ties with russia.
Too funny , i said you Americans will be on your knees in 6 months . Omg this crazy man has the nuclear codes.
Riiiiiiight. And I’m the Queen of England.
This makes me happy. At least someone over at Fox News is choosing to drink the water during breaks rather than the koolaid.
Well said Mr. Smith. Eventually the yellow journalism will give way to the truth. The President and the media have a responsibility to the people of this nation, so use that privilege wisley. Each of you choose to be on the front line of humanity to either make our world a better place or relay the facts. Your parts should be sacred and used with integrity. Human life depends on your facts and leadership.
I may consider watching FOX News again in the future!
this so called reporter is a Trump hater, its obvious. I’m surprised the Network is allowing this bias so called news . this guy wants to be the news!!!
Shep smith is ridiculous.his opinions are no more important than mine.I don’t blame Trump for being wary about his answers to reporters.They have not given him the benefit of a doubt on Anything…
Shephard Smith has been very bitter about Fox moving him off of prime time. This has shown up prior to this.
It really is time for him to move away from Fox and get onto CNN or MSNBC
Shep has been getting more Chris Wallace-ey lately. Trump is a bumbling child but still a better choice then Hillary regarding SCOTUS appointments and the military. And if they get rid of him, I’m ok with Pence.
thank you Mr. Smith. We deserately need your voice and like voices to save us from this wanna-be third-world dictator and his henchman
Rick Schmidt
The President is 100% correct, Make America great again.
Obama’s and the Dems. shadow government have done TREASON.
Hopefully the DOJ will have the nerve to investigate him and his henchmen.
We don’t have a Government anymore if they win this attempted coop.
CNN is very fake news.
I bet he won’t be on Fox news for much longer
Thank you.
“…. It is the greatest truth of our age: Information is not knowledge…” Caleb Carr . You are a really a comedian . I laugh at you all the time . Try this one Kramer- Wasn’t it your ancestors who said ” … what a nice wooden horse- I’ll sign for it …” Don’ t you love ” Frazier” . He can help you Shep- call in !
Amen. Smith. Very well put.
I can’t believe there are people here in this comment section who are actually angry at Smith for his comments,, but i shouldn’t be surprised, sadly. Anyone still defending Trump at this point needs to get a massive clue and wake up. His admministration is shameful, he’s pathetic and immature, the corruption and scandal are ridiculous. There is absolutely NOTHING defensible about him or his administration. Nothing.
Trump is the President now for 8 years you will know how we felt as as Obama gave away our country and our money to people Today they the immigrants are walking off their jobs that’s great just keep on walking .
We the people need to be prepared to support our President any way we can, People thinking they can burn items break windows raise hell and this is a good idea block traffic Da don’t complain when people in fear of their lives runs your butts over.
Take our country back protesters have at it and there are consequences to your actions.
We lived 8 years in Obama world now let’s watch as Donald Trump makes America Great Again.
GOOD FOR YOU! Please keep asking the questions & demanding answers.
How many times do you ask the same questions? I am so tired of the media and the left trying to drag down the administration. What will it take to get this country to work together for the good of everyone? How can we believe anything we read about this administration when every
thing is blown out of portion. This administration will do as good a job as they are can with the tools and corporation they are given. If they are not given what they need we will all fail.
Shepard – you have a very, very low IQ, the only reason you are on FOX is to be a token homo.
I always liked listening to Shephard Smith until his temper tantrum today concerning President Trump’s honest comments about the media. Shep definitely showed his bias today and I don’t plan to tune into listen to him in the future.
It appears that Shepard Smith cares about the first amendment of our constitution and the role of the press. Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Dishonest Donald is as bad as Kellyanne.