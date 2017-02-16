Retta to Star In NBC's Good Girls Pilot

NBC has found its third and final Good Girl.

Parks and Recreation vet Retta has joined NBC’s soapy drama pilot Good Girls, rounding out a cast that also includes Parenthood‘s Mae Whitman and Episodes‘ Kathleen Rose Perkins, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Penned by ex-Scandal EP Jenna Bans, the potential series follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who, suddenly faced with dire circumstances, decide to stop playing it safe and risk everything to take their power back.

Retta will play Ruby, a protective, smart and likable wife and mother who takes desperate measures to care for her ailing 11-year-old daughter.

The cast also includes Matthew Lillard (The Bridge), Manny Montana (Conviction) and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly).

Retta is currently co-starring in Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, which will come to an end following Season 5 (production of which wraps this spring).