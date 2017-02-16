The Once Upon a Time 'Reset' Plan: How Do These New Characters Fit In?

Once Upon a Time could look a bit different if renewed for Season 7.
As ABC ponders a possible renewal, the numbers for Season 6 thus far tell this story: averaging 3.5 million weekly viewers and a 1.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), Once is down 30 percent from this time last year, and currently ranks sixth among the network’s dozen dramas. As such — and with the contracts for Jennifer Morrison (read story) and other key cast members due for renewal this spring — there has been evidence that a “reset” of sorts is on the drawing board, should the show get renewed.
Having heard from series creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis some “interesting” potential ideas for the future, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey recently told our sister site Deadline, “Regardless of what we decide to do … I think [Adam and Eddy] would put a little bit of a bow here” — what she later called “closure in this particular narrative” — “and then there is a ‘next piece’ that comes after that. So they are trying to figure out what that [next piece] is and how that works.”
Dungey similalry suggested that Season 7 could offer “a springboard in a new direction from a narrative standpoint,” in a talk with EW.com. “[That] doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re not bringing cast back, it’s just: How do you kind of hit the reset button in a way that gives you opportunity to expand the stories that we’re telling?”
Along those lines, TVLine now has a first bit of intel on how the series’ current run (resuming Sunday, March 5) will end, and in doing so tee up any possible Season 7.
Namely, the May finale will introduce a pair of guest stars, both of whom have the potential to join the ensemble as series regulars if the show moves forward. First up, the fantasy drama is casting a “strong yet vulnerable” leading man in his late 20s to mid-30s, a gent who was once optimistic and hopeful but now is a friendless, cynical recluse. That said, he still possesses a dormant, deep-seated speak of hope that waits for the right person to reignite it.
The other role being cast is a precocious 10-year-old with a “constant twinkle of mischief in her eye.” And though this girl comes from a broken home, those struggles have only made her stronger — something which will come in handy when darkness threatens “everything she holds dear.” And while the character breakdown notes that this lass “never lets the hard knocks of life get her down,” you would be wrong to guess that she is a certain little orphan named Annie.
What is your theory on Once Upon a Time’s tweaked narrative plan for any possible Season 7, and how these two noobs figure into it?
Boriiiiing. Cancel the show already.
“strong yet vulnerable” leading man is going to be Henry -time jump coming….
My thoughts exactly. Seems like the lowest common denominator for a soft reboot.
You don’t know that. If you looked and read carefully, they said two guest stars. None of them sound related to a grown up Henry. And since they were hinted to be new regulars for the possible s7, they be replacements for one or two regulars who either left or died off this season.
So, a new Henry and Emma.
A terrible idea. Just cancel this show so it can go out on a…average level (i loved it once but it’s long past its high point). It’s ratings aren’t impressive and, most importantly, there’s no new story left to tell. Let it go.
100% that’s Henry. He has a daughter he doesn’t know about and bam, story comes full circle.
Every time a curse happens the show is “reset ” only to recover from it months later. How is this different?
Yes. That’s the premise of this show. Like Alias (and the Arrowverse shows), it resets each season with a new story arc that is somewhat self-contained, sometimes more than once.
I think it might be more the fact that they’re already saying that these 2 new people are potential series regulars that has people spinning. We get new recurring characters every half season, but never with an announcement that they’re intended new regulars. Personally, this doesn’t make sense to me.
Are they actually going to kill Emma and have this person be a new Savior?
This sounds like a really bad idea. If this idea is on the ‘drawing board’ at the moment, I hope it doesn’t go through. It’d be a disaster. Honestly, I’d much rather watch a Hook and Emma spin off or something.
As long as Lana stays, it’s watchable.
Given the series had the dramatic drop in ratings for season 5, which was definitely the weakest (started with 1.8 ended with 1.1 approximately), IMHO (not to mention it hemorrhaged viewers after Robin’s unnecessary death), they should be lucky the effect of S5 isn’t even worse on S6. The ratings are low but stable. I think it’s only thanks to Lana Parrilla’s BRILLIANT performance. So yeah, reset, do whatever you wish but keep Lana Parrilla at all costs.
Seems like an obvious time jump for adult Henry. My first thought for the girl was Robin. This could be good/at least interesting, if they really commit to it.
If the guy is Henry, I guess something awful happens to his family to make him that way. I won’t be surprised in the least if it’s Emma dying.
No way will I be tuning in if that happens.
that sounds like a male version of EMMA and a female version of HENRY omg. OUAT’s reverse gender reset is coming for season 7 i’m SHOOK
The current mains, especially Jen & Colin, are why I’m still watching. So why would I watch a new show without them?
This show needs to be cancelled already. The writers think audience is stupid and will see the same plot over and over again. Also the show died when they made CraptainSwan the main couple. Hook sucks and ruined Emma’s storyline.
Sound so repetitive!
A young broken girl I never saw on that show!
Anyway, without Emma and Killian I won’t watch anymore. I think for a lot of fans they still watch for their favorite character and a bland reboot will probably fail.
They should do a final season with their beloved character.