It wasn’t the biggest news Ryan Murphy dropped during Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, but the Glee creator did admit one musical number from the Fox comedy that still makes him cringe — and we can’t say we disagree.
When asked by a caller which song he regrets doing most, Murphy didn’t even hesitate before answering, “I am mortified that we did ‘Gangsta Style’ by Psy. I will say, like, not our finest moment.” (Fellow guest Taran Killam quickly corrected the song title for Murphy, to which he said with a laugh, “I can’t believe I got that wrong.”)
As you may recall, “Gangnam Style” was performed by McKinley High’s New Directions for Sectionals in Season 4. The gang put on a boisterous display, complete with confetti cannons, piggy-backing and a whole bunch of (mostly) white kids singing in Korean.
For what it’s worth, TVLine shared its picks for the worst Glee numbers back in 2015, and “Gangnam Style” came in at No. 2 — right behind the why-God-why performance of “What Does the Fox Say?” (If it says anything other than “I’m sorry for this,” we don’t want to hear it.)
Hit PLAY on the video above to relive Murphy’s least favorite performance, then drop a comment: What’s yours?
The worst Glee performances, tied for first, are all the attempts at the Rocky Horror songs.
Oh come on, Science Fiction, Double Feature was a solid performance from Naya Rivera.
Don’t mind “Sam.” He just hated having to wear the gold shorts.
But god bless Chord Overstreet in that skimpy outfit.
hmm, the whole of season 5, 6 except the finale
first three episodes of season six were solid, in my opinion. so was the burt bacharach episode.
My vote for worst Glee performance? Ryan Murphy abandoning the show after Season 3.