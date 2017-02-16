It wasn’t the biggest news Ryan Murphy dropped during Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, but the Glee creator did admit one musical number from the Fox comedy that still makes him cringe — and we can’t say we disagree.

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story Season 7 Theme Is 2016 Election, Ryan Murphy Reveals

When asked by a caller which song he regrets doing most, Murphy didn’t even hesitate before answering, “I am mortified that we did ‘Gangsta Style’ by Psy. I will say, like, not our finest moment.” (Fellow guest Taran Killam quickly corrected the song title for Murphy, to which he said with a laugh, “I can’t believe I got that wrong.”)

As you may recall, “Gangnam Style” was performed by McKinley High’s New Directions for Sectionals in Season 4. The gang put on a boisterous display, complete with confetti cannons, piggy-backing and a whole bunch of (mostly) white kids singing in Korean.

RELATEDRyan Murphy Admits to ‘Infighting’ on the Glee Set: ‘We All Got Too Personal’

For what it’s worth, TVLine shared its picks for the worst Glee numbers back in 2015, and “Gangnam Style” came in at No. 2 — right behind the why-God-why performance of “What Does the Fox Say?” (If it says anything other than “I’m sorry for this,” we don’t want to hear it.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to relive Murphy’s least favorite performance, then drop a comment: What’s yours?