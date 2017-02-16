Cosplay Melee Syfy Yvette Nicole Brown Judges
Courtesy of Syfy

Syfy to Launch Cosplay Competition Series Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown

By /

So you think you can cosplay? Syfy will see about that.

The network is launching a new reality competition series, Cosplay Melee, that pits the world’s best costume performers against one another each week for a $10,000 prize. Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown will host the series, which debuts Tuesday, March 21 at 10/9c.

RELATEDSpartacus‘ Liam McIntyre Cops Role in Syfy’s Horror-Drama Pilot The Haunted

Melee looks to be following the formula of Syfy’s hit special-effects makeup competition Face Off, currently in its eleventh season. Each episode, four world-class cosplayers will go head-to-head, creating not just full-body costumes, but also original characters that they bring to life through performance. They’ll be judged by a panel that includes Hollywood costume creator Christian Beckman (The Hunger Games) and famous cosplayer LeeAnna Vamp.

“Cosplay is passion, artistry, engineering and theater all rolled into one,” Syfy senior vice president Heather Olander said in a statement. “At the intersection of the maker world and fandom, the incredible artists of Cosplay Melee will blow your minds with their transformational creations.”

Does Cosplay Melee sounds like your sci-fi nerdy cup of tea? Hit the comments with your first impressions.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Luis Roman says:
    February 16, 2017 at 1:06 PM

    When do they start broadcasting turtle races?

    Reply
  2. Haz says:
    February 16, 2017 at 1:35 PM

    I wish they would have brought back Geeks Who Drink. I really enjoyed it and Zachary Levi was a pretty decent host.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 