Syfy to Launch Cosplay Competition Series Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown

So you think you can cosplay? Syfy will see about that.

The network is launching a new reality competition series, Cosplay Melee, that pits the world’s best costume performers against one another each week for a $10,000 prize. Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown will host the series, which debuts Tuesday, March 21 at 10/9c.

Melee looks to be following the formula of Syfy’s hit special-effects makeup competition Face Off, currently in its eleventh season. Each episode, four world-class cosplayers will go head-to-head, creating not just full-body costumes, but also original characters that they bring to life through performance. They’ll be judged by a panel that includes Hollywood costume creator Christian Beckman (The Hunger Games) and famous cosplayer LeeAnna Vamp.

“Cosplay is passion, artistry, engineering and theater all rolled into one,” Syfy senior vice president Heather Olander said in a statement. “At the intersection of the maker world and fandom, the incredible artists of Cosplay Melee will blow your minds with their transformational creations.”

Does Cosplay Melee sounds like your sci-fi nerdy cup of tea? Hit the comments with your first impressions.