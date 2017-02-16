Chris Colfer New TV Series
Glee's Chris Colfer Developing, Starring in Sci-Fi Drama About Kids With Powers

By

Chris Colfer is conjuring up the perfect role for his return to television.

The former Glee star, along with Sonar Entertainment, is developing Indigo, a sci-fi drama about “indigo children” who are misdiagnosed as having mental or physical illnesses — when they really possess supernatural abilities, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Naturally, baddies will arise who intend to use the children’s powers for their own dark purposes.)

In addition to starring in the project — which will be shopped around to broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming services — Colfer is also expected to write and direct the pilot, which he’ll executive-produce alongside Keith Quinn and Rob Weisbach.

Colfer has maintained a relatively low profile since Glee ended in March 2015, racking up a single appearance in an episode of TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, as well as a role in 2016’s Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Does Indigo sound like something you’d make room for on your DVR? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

4 Comments
  1. ted says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM

    The plot of this sounds ableist as hell. Tried of “this person is crazy or disabled but actually they’re special!! They’re going to save the world!!” schlock that gets constantly churned out. Can the hero ever be disabled AND superpowered??

  2. Becca says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM

    Listen, if Darren Criss is still out there “acting” I’m glad that Chris has something up his sleeve. Sounds intriguing.

  3. Ana says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:03 PM

    Isn’t that what Legion is about?

  4. Kiki says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:10 PM

    He’s maintained a low profile on TV. This shockingly discounts his literary efforts and achievements.

