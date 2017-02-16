Glee's Chris Colfer Developing, Starring in Sci-Fi Drama About Kids With Powers

Chris Colfer is conjuring up the perfect role for his return to television.

The former Glee star, along with Sonar Entertainment, is developing Indigo, a sci-fi drama about “indigo children” who are misdiagnosed as having mental or physical illnesses — when they really possess supernatural abilities, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Naturally, baddies will arise who intend to use the children’s powers for their own dark purposes.)

In addition to starring in the project — which will be shopped around to broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming services — Colfer is also expected to write and direct the pilot, which he’ll executive-produce alongside Keith Quinn and Rob Weisbach.

Colfer has maintained a relatively low profile since Glee ended in March 2015, racking up a single appearance in an episode of TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, as well as a role in 2016’s Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

