The Big Bang Theory Eyes Huge Two-Season Renewal Deal at CBS

Well, this should carry us at least through Sheldon and Amy’s wedding night.
CBS is thisclose to renewing The Big Bang Theory for Seasons 11 and 12. In fact, executive producer Bill Prady confirms on his Facebook page that the deal is “actually done.”
CBS has thus far declined comment.
Over the weekend, Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons offered an optimistic assessment of contract talks, telling Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist, “I know that everybody wants to [return]. So I would be shocked if that didn’t happen. I really would be.”
Negotiations had been underway between CBS and Warner Bros. on a potential 11th season. The first hurdle was getting the principal cast to extend their own deals beyond Season 10. Per Deadline, the original quintet of Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar will more or less maintain their current $1 million-an-episode salary under the terms of the new deal.
The biggest surprise is that everybody wants to return. After 10 years, popular shows have a tendency to lose some of the main cast (looking at Grey’s Anatomy or NCIS that are about the same age as Big Bang) but I am delighted that BBT didn’t lose anybody yet. (the big fat check might help with that).
A million a week is pretty good. Also let’s not kid ourselves, who among these do you see making it big again on another show that pays them that much? Parsons for example is already gonna be remembered as Sheldon forever. He might as well milk it.
I think it should have 13 Seasons and thus become the Longest Running Modern Sitcom.
You don’t count The Simpsons and South Park?
There should be an expire date on all series…no more than six seasons. Ever. For too many tv shows, plots get stale or reused, characters should mature but they don’t (ahem, Raj, ahem), and by the end they’ve lost the goodwill of their audience. See also: Castle, CSI, NCIS, Law & Order SVU.
I will say in regards to NCIS that some of my favorite episodes came after season 6, but I see your point. I hope CBS decides to end it when Marks next contract is up so it will end gracefully.
I am afraid that a show I used to love may now be heading into HIMYM territory, creatively, with this long extension to an older show.