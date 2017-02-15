The Big Bang Theory Eyes Huge Two-Season Renewal Deal at CBS

Well, this should carry us at least through Sheldon and Amy’s wedding night.

CBS is thisclose to renewing The Big Bang Theory for Seasons 11 and 12. In fact, executive producer Bill Prady confirms on his Facebook page that the deal is “actually done.”

CBS has thus far declined comment.

Over the weekend, Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons offered an optimistic assessment of contract talks, telling Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist, “I know that everybody wants to [return]. So I would be shocked if that didn’t happen. I really would be.”

Negotiations had been underway between CBS and Warner Bros. on a potential 11th season. The first hurdle was getting the principal cast to extend their own deals beyond Season 10. Per Deadline, the original quintet of Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar will more or less maintain their current $1 million-an-episode salary under the terms of the new deal.