The 100 Trio Talks Luna's [Spoiler], Clarke and Bellamy's 'Understanding'

After nearly three full episodes of utter despair, The 100 on Wednesday finally offered some hope for the Arkadians’ survival — and not a moment too soon.

When Jaha’s miracle bunker turned out to be a total bust — remind me why anyone trusts him again? — Clarke and Bellamy returned home to finish the list of 100 (teehee) people worth shielding from radioactive annihilation. Fortunately, it was discovered in the episode’s final moments that Luna (welcome back!) and her poison-resistant blood could be the answer to saving everyone. Meanwhile, Octavia came face to face with Indra’s actual daughter, who helped lead their enemies astray by swapping out the flame for a fake.

Below, TVLine checks in with executive producer Jason Rothenberg, along with stars Bob Morley and Marie Avgeropoulos, about this week’s biggest developments:

* First of all, that Scientology-esque religion Jaha introduced to Bellamy and Clarke? This definitely isn’t the last we’ll hear of it. “Our tagline this season is ‘From the ashes we will rise,’ and that’s where it comes from,” Rothenberg tells TVLine. “You can bet that it wouldn’t be the tagline if it wasn’t around for more than one episode, I’ll just say that.”

* As for the possibility that Luna’s blood could save everyone at Arkadia, Rothenberg says, “It makes total sense, based on the fact that nightblood comes from Becca. It was something she designed to allow for a human body to host a chip that gave off some radiation. So with this radiation coming to annihilate the world, it will be very beneficial to have nightblood.”

* Though the nightblood will likely render Clarke’s list unnecessary, that doesn’t detract from the emotional importance of that scene. “Clarke makes the decision to put Bellamy on the list, and then he makes the same decision for her,” Morley explains. “This is a real shift in what they’ve been like previously. It was quite an important scene, a new level of understanding and growth in their relationship.”

* And then there was Indra’s big reveal (she has a daughter?!), which “shocked the living daylights” out of Octavia. “We’ll definitely be seeing a lot more of Gaia,” Avgeropoulos confirms. Even though the two women have conflicting beliefs, “Octavia really understands the importance of family and tries to bring them closer together.”

Your thoughts on this week’s episode? Hopes for the rest of Season 4? Drop ’em in a comment below.

  1. michelle says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:26 PM

    Such a great episode. Back to what made The100 so great in the first place.

  2. Kayleigh says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:33 PM

    Loved this episode. Very interesting to see what they do with the Nightblood.And of course a great episode for Bellamy and Clarke :)

  3. Emily says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:39 PM

    I enjoyed this Jasper-free episode!

  4. skv says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:41 PM

    Great episode with some lovely moments for all the characters, especially Bellamy and Clarke. LOVE those two together.

  5. Brooke says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:42 PM

    That Clarke and Bellamy moment was so beautiful I need them to be together 😭

  6. Jami says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:45 PM

    This was a great episode. This is the best show on tv. Man Jasper”s is on my last nerve. He needs to go. Clarke has saved their asses so many times and all she gets is sarcasm and grief. I love Clarke and Bellamy tonight. Clarke centers Bellamy. This time had to agree with crazy Jaha, fall out shelters. My word in the 1950’s everyone had one. What about the fall out shelter Finn found in Season 1. There is also the Light house of Becca’s that Murphy, stayed in for 3 months, and at least 25 people could live in. Raven putting it on Clarke who lives or dies way harsh. Damn didn’t Becca have extra viles when she landed, how many times are they going to show that brief case in the sacred temple in Polis.

  7. Erin says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:55 PM

    This episode was amazing! That Bellarke scene was perfect.

