Outlander Sets Season 3 Premiere

Looks like Droughtlander is gonna last a wee bit longer than expected.

Outlander‘s third season will premiere in September, Starz announced Wednesday. The premium cabler did not provide an exact date for the series’ return.

September will be the latest point in the year that the drama has premiered. Season 1 bowed in August 2014, and Season 2 got its start in April 2016.

The 13-episode third season will feature episodes shot in Scotland and South Africa; the latter will stand in for Caribbean locales that show up in Diana Gabaldon’s third Outlander novel, Voyager.

All told, the final five episodes of the third season will be shot in South Africa.

Season 3 will begin with Claire’s difficulties upon returning through the stones to 1948, as her marriage to Frank deteriorates under the strain of her reappearance and her carrying Jamie’s child. In the 18th century, Jamie tries to rebuild his life after the devastating Battle of Culloden and Claire’s departure.

As the official release puts it, “Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: When they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?”

Additions to the historical drama’s Season 3 cast include Lauren Lyle as Laoghaire’s daughter, Marsali; César Domboy (Borgia) as the adult Fergus; Gary Young (The Shannara Chronicles) as Mr. Willoughby; Charlie Hiett as Capt. Thomas Leonard; Wil Johnson (Waking the Dead) as Claire’s friend Joe Abernathy; and John Bell (The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies) as Jamie and Claire’s nephew Young Ian.

In the video above, series stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan bid Scotland farewell and discuss what they’re looking forward to in South Africa.

“There’s sunshine, apparently. We don’t know what that is,” Heughan jokes, making fun of Scotland’s famously gloomy weather.

“We might get to ditch a few of these layers,” Balfe adds. (Well, of course — isn’t that what Mr. and Mrs. Frasier do best?)

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to hear the actors’ goodbyes, then hit the comments: Are you prepared to wait more than six more months for more Outlander?