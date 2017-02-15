Parenthood's Mae Whitman Is One of the Good Girls in NBC Drama Pilot

Fresh off her cameo in the Gilmore Girls revival, Parenthood alum Mae Whitman has signed on to be one of NBC’s Good Girls.

Penned by Jenna Bans (The Family, Desperate Housewives), the drama pilot follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who, suddenly faced with dire circumstances, decide to stop playing it safe and risk everything to take their power back.

Per our sister site Deadline, Whitman will play Annie, a single mom who agrees to help her older sister Beth (Episodes‘ Kathleen Rose Perkins) rob a store, if only so that she can afford a good child custody attorney.

Other castings for the project include Matthew Lillard (The Bridge), Manny Montana (Conviction) and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly).

Whitman’s previous live-action TV credits also include Arrested Development, Web Therapy, In Treatment and Thief.