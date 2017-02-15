Mae Whitman
Parenthood's Mae Whitman Is One of the Good Girls in NBC Drama Pilot

/

Fresh off her cameo in the Gilmore Girls revival, Parenthood alum Mae Whitman has signed on to be one of NBC’s Good Girls.

Penned by Jenna Bans (The Family, Desperate Housewives), the drama pilot follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who, suddenly faced with dire circumstances, decide to stop playing it safe and risk everything to take their power back.

Per our sister site Deadline, Whitman will play Annie, a single mom who agrees to help her older sister Beth (Episodes‘ Kathleen Rose Perkins) rob a store, if only so that she can afford a good child custody attorney.

Other castings for the project include Matthew Lillard (The Bridge), Manny Montana (Conviction) and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly).

Whitman’s previous live-action TV credits also include Arrested Development, Web Therapy, In Treatment and Thief.

3 Comments
  1. Eric says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    Awesome, Mae is great. I didn’t have a ton of interest in this show at first, but the cast is looking pretty dang good. I’ll definitely give it a shot if it makes it to series.

  2. Joey Padron says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    Happy Mae Whitman is coming back to TV! She is great!

  3. webly3 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    I absolutely love Mae Whitman. I didn’t care about this show before, but now I’m interested.

