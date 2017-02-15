'90s Teen Film Jawbreaker Getting a Series Reboot at E!

E! is going back to (’90s high) school: The network is developing a series reboot of the 1999 teen film Jawbreaker.

The new project is an hour-long scripted series, our sister site Deadline reports, based on the pitch-black cult hit that starred Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz as status-obsessed teens whose prank turns deadly. The E! reboot will feature a clique of Beverly Hills friends who are forced to keep a terrible secret after a bachelorette party gone wrong.

Darren Stein, who wrote and directed the original film, is on board to co-write and executive-produce the reboot, along with George Northy (Faking It).

This reimagining of Jawbreaker is, of course, just the latest reboot to be announced for the small screen. With its dark tone and teen setting, Jawbreaker was often compared to 1988’s Heathers — which is being revived as a TV series by TV Land. And McGowan’s former TV home Charmed is getting a ’70s-set re-do at The CW, although that’s been shelved until at least 2018.

Are you exciting for a Jawbreaker reboot? And who should star in it? Hit the comments with your early casting ideas.