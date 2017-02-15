Hayley Atwell Cast Howards End Starz BBC Miniseries
Shutterstock

Hayley Atwell to Star in Howards End Adaptation for Starz, BBC

By /

A British literature classic is getting an update, thanks to Starz and the BBC.

Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Conviction) will headline a miniseries adaptation of Howards End, based on the E.M. Forster novel, to be co-produced by Starz and BBC One. Set in circa-1900 England, Howards End explores the social and class divisions of the time through three families; Atwell will star as well-read idealist Margaret Schlegel.

RELATEDBenedict Cumberbatch to EP, Star in BBC One Drama About Loss of a Child

Joining Atwell in the cast are Matthew Macfayden (Ripper Street), who’ll play Henry Wilcox, and Tracey Ullman, who’ll play Aunt Juley Mund. Oscar-nominated writer Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) will pen the script for the four-part miniseries, which will air on Starz in the U.S. and BBC One in the UK; Doctor Who alum Hettie Macdonald will direct.

Howards End was previously made into an acclaimed 1992 Merchant-Ivory film, starring Emma Thompson, Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter. In fact, Thompson won the Oscar for Best Actress for playing Margaret — the same role Atwell will be playing.

Calling all you English-lit majors out there: Does Atwell make a good Margaret? Hit the comments with your early take on the Howards End casting.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Marie58 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 1:00 PM

    Great! Will watch this!

    Reply
  2. LueZuve says:
    February 15, 2017 at 1:04 PM

    I think Atwell would make a great Doctor Who.

    Reply
  3. Luis Roman says:
    February 15, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    Wonderful! I just hope BBC America picks it up, eventually, since I don’t have Starz

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 