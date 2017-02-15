Hayley Atwell to Star in Howards End Adaptation for Starz, BBC

A British literature classic is getting an update, thanks to Starz and the BBC.

Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Conviction) will headline a miniseries adaptation of Howards End, based on the E.M. Forster novel, to be co-produced by Starz and BBC One. Set in circa-1900 England, Howards End explores the social and class divisions of the time through three families; Atwell will star as well-read idealist Margaret Schlegel.

Joining Atwell in the cast are Matthew Macfayden (Ripper Street), who’ll play Henry Wilcox, and Tracey Ullman, who’ll play Aunt Juley Mund. Oscar-nominated writer Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) will pen the script for the four-part miniseries, which will air on Starz in the U.S. and BBC One in the UK; Doctor Who alum Hettie Macdonald will direct.

Howards End was previously made into an acclaimed 1992 Merchant-Ivory film, starring Emma Thompson, Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter. In fact, Thompson won the Oscar for Best Actress for playing Margaret — the same role Atwell will be playing.

Calling all you English-lit majors out there: Does Atwell make a good Margaret? Hit the comments with your early take on the Howards End casting.