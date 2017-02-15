Darren Criss Andrew Cunanan
Courtesy of Nathan Johnson and Shutterstock

Darren Criss Cast as Andrew Cunanan in FX's Versace: American Crime Story

By /

Darren Criss is fast becoming TV’s go-to villain.

The Glee alum — who was recently cast as the Big Bad Music Meister in The CW’s two-part Supergirl/The Flash musical event — has signed on to star in FX’s forthcoming Versace-themed edition of American Crime Story as serial killer Andrew Cunnan.

RELATEDFEUD Trailer: Bette and Joan ‘Hated Each Other… and We Loved Them for It’

People's 'Ones to Watch' Party, Los Angeles, America - 16 Sep 2015Additionally, Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez (Point Break, Carlos) has been tapped to play Gianni Versace.

As previously reported, the 10-episode third season of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning anthology will center on the July 1997 assassination of the legendary designer on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by Cunanan. One week later, Cunanan would take his own life. The season will be based on the book Vulgar Favors by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth.

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story Season 7 Will Be ‘Modern-Day’ Tale, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters Set to Return

The search continues for an actress to play Gianni’s sister Donatella, a role Murphy recently confirmed would not be filled by doppelganger Lady Gaga.

Production on Versace: American Crime Story begins next month and will likely be completed ahead of the franchise’s Katrina-themed second season. The Katrina edition, however, will still air before the Versace installment (although both will likely be held until 2018).

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Crooked Stuart (@WStuartross) says:
    February 15, 2017 at 6:06 PM

    It’s chill that Darren Criss is going to play a Filipino American character. Just wonderful. So progressive.

    Reply
  2. John036 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 6:15 PM

    So any casting updates on season 2 besides Annette Bening? And are the productions for season 2 and 3 going to be going on at the same time?

    Reply
  3. Becca says:
    February 15, 2017 at 6:24 PM

    Did he learn how to act in the time Glee’s been off air?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 