Benedict Cumberbatch to EP, Star in BBC One Drama About Loss of a Child

Benedict Cumberbatch is cooking up another Masterpiece for BBC One.

The Sherlock star will lead and executive-produce a 90-minute retelling of Ian McEwan’s 1987 novel The Child In Time, our sister site Deadline reports.

Cumberbatch will play a children’s author named Stephen Lewis, whose young daughter “goes missing in the lyrical and heartbreaking exploration of love, loss and the power of things unseen.” As the drama unfolds, we see the devastating effects loss can have on a marriage “until hope surfaces and triumphs unexpectedly.”

“I read the novel years ago and it stayed with me — profound, beautiful and very moving,” Cumberbatch said in a statement. “Only Ian McEwan could write about loss with such telling honesty. We’re very excited to have [writer] Stephen Butchard’s subtle and brilliant adaptation, and in Julian Farino we have an extraordinary director who delivers emotional truth. I’m so proud The Child In Time will be the first drama produced by [Cumberbatch’s company] SunnyMarch TV.”

