Superstore Renewed for Season 3

Superstore fans, prepare to be transported to Cloud 9: NBC has renewed the America Ferrera-fronted comedy for a 22-episode third season.
“We are extremely proud of Superstore, which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “Through the show’s expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does Superstore make us laugh, but it makes us think as well.”
Season to date, Superstore has averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in Live+7 data.
The pickup comes on the heels of NBC’s renewal of fellow Thursday-night comedy The Good Place.
Great news!
That’s excellent, hopefully they can find something better than what Powerless is trying to be to match its spring half of the season. It is perfectly matched with its fall partner.
This. Just caught up on the first two epiodes of Powerless. Not promising.
I love this show! & it just dawned on me that it’s probably the most diverse cast in prime time.
I really like the show. But you do know that diversity is not a value in itself, right?
But at least this diverse cast is funny and I don’t event think of them as “diverse”. They’re just Amy, Jonah, Mateo, Sandra etc. who happen to work in a superstore.
Counterpoint: Yes it is. Even if a character is not perfectly written, it’s better than nothing at all. I’m a gay man, I know of what I speak.
So happy. This show is hilarious.
Yay! One of my favourites
Huzzah! This show is such a delight!
Loving this news..now come on NBC and give Timeless another chance
While I’m not a fan myself I do like a lot of the actors on the show so I’ll express my gratitude that they are maintaining a steady gig.
Yesterday Lucifer got a renewal and now Superstore gets another year? I am indeed on Cloud 9 this week
This show has such funny moments, great news!
I’m disappointed that this was renewed. It is another example of a TV show having a character with a disability but not hiring an actor with a disability. I don’t think Ms. Ferrera would accept a non Hispanic actor playing a Hispanic character.
Good news! It’s a good and funny show. Glad it’s coming back for another season.
Woo! One of the best comedies on TV right now. I really appreciate the humor in an incredibly realistic setting. It brings me back to my days at Wal-Mart without me actually having to deal with Wal-Mart.