Superstore Renewed for Season 3

Superstore fans, prepare to be transported to Cloud 9: NBC has renewed the America Ferrera-fronted comedy for a 22-episode third season.

“We are extremely proud of Superstore, which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “Through the show’s expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does Superstore make us laugh, but it makes us think as well.”

Season to date, Superstore has averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in Live+7 data.

The pickup comes on the heels of NBC’s renewal of fellow Thursday-night comedy The Good Place.