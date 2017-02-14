SUPERSTORE -- Pictured: "Superstore" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)
Courtesy of NBC

Superstore Renewed for Season 3

By /

Superstore fans, prepare to be transported to Cloud 9: NBC has renewed the America Ferrera-fronted comedy for a 22-episode third season.

“We are extremely proud of Superstore, which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “Through the show’s expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does Superstore make us laugh, but it makes us think as well.”

Season to date, Superstore has averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in Live+7 data.

The pickup comes on the heels of NBC’s renewal of fellow Thursday-night comedy The Good Place.

17 Comments
  1. Courtney says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    Great news!

    Reply
  2. kate says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:34 PM

    That’s excellent, hopefully they can find something better than what Powerless is trying to be to match its spring half of the season. It is perfectly matched with its fall partner.

    Reply
  3. tricia S says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:41 PM

    I love this show! & it just dawned on me that it’s probably the most diverse cast in prime time.

    Reply
  4. Lola says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    So happy. This show is hilarious.

    Reply
  5. Sarahii says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:56 PM

    Yay! One of my favourites

    Reply
  6. Sam says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    Huzzah! This show is such a delight!

    Reply
  7. Superwoman says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:16 PM

    Loving this news..now come on NBC and give Timeless another chance

    Reply
  8. peterwdawson says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    While I’m not a fan myself I do like a lot of the actors on the show so I’ll express my gratitude that they are maintaining a steady gig.

    Reply
  9. Queen of the Run-on Sentence says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    Yesterday Lucifer got a renewal and now Superstore gets another year? I am indeed on Cloud 9 this week

    Reply
  10. grazelled says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:22 PM

    This show has such funny moments, great news!

    Reply
  11. G. Lashock says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:33 PM

    I’m disappointed that this was renewed. It is another example of a TV show having a character with a disability but not hiring an actor with a disability. I don’t think Ms. Ferrera would accept a non Hispanic actor playing a Hispanic character.

    Reply
  12. Joey Padron says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:43 PM

    Good news! It’s a good and funny show. Glad it’s coming back for another season.

    Reply
  13. P. C. Berrier says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:41 PM

    Woo! One of the best comedies on TV right now. I really appreciate the humor in an incredibly realistic setting. It brings me back to my days at Wal-Mart without me actually having to deal with Wal-Mart.

    Reply
