Marvel's Cloak & Dagger: Gloria Reuben, Andrea Roth Join Freeform Drama

Mom is the word for Gloria Reuben and Andrea Roth, who will play parents to the titular “Cloak” and “Dagger” in Freeform’s first Marvel series.

A coming-of-age drama based on comic book characters, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger follows Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph,) young people from starkly different backgrounds who each grew up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.

Rescue Me alum Roth will play Tandy’s mom, Melissa, an eternal optimist whose love for her daughter burns bright, while ER vet/Mr. Robot shrink Reuben has been cast as Tyrone’s mother, Adina, who protects her son so much she almost forgets to love him. Miles Mussenden (Queen Sugar) will play Tyrone’s father, Michael, a working-class desk jockey who does what he can to ensure his son will grow up to be a great man.

Additionally, J.D. Evermore (Rectify‘s Sheriff Daggett) has been cast as Detective Connors; Carl Lundstedt will play Liam, Tandy’s partner in crime/boyfriend; and James Saito (Eli Stone) is Dr. Bernard Sanjo, an emotional cornerstone in Tyrone’s life.

