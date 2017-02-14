Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Joins Fox's Thin Ice Comedy Pilot

Ian Harding is going from Pretty Little Liars to “It’s pretty freakin’ cold!”

The actor, who will wrap his seven-season stint as Ezra Fitz on the Freeform phenom this summer, has landed a series-regular role in the Fox comedy pilot Thin Ice, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Co-written by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether, the half-hour, single-camera project centers on a receptionist (played by Good Luck, Charlie star Bridgit Mendler) with big dreams who takes a new job in Antarctica that renews her love of science.

Harding will portray Andrew, the Antarctica-based research team’s station manager who’s trying his best to adjust to his new gig after his stint on Wall Street failed.

The cast also includes The Wire‘s Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bill, an intimidating geologist on the research team who has “no patience for idiots.”

Meriwether will serve as an EP alongside Ed Macdonald and Mark Grimmer (her co-writers). James Ponsoldt (Master of None) will direct the pilot.