Gina Gershon Joins Brooklyn Nine-Nine for 'Triangular' Season 4 Arc

This next piece of news is Bound to make you happy: Gina Gershon has booked a multi-episode arc on Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the actress has been tapped to play Sergeant Melanie Hawkins, a notoriously bad-ass cop who runs the NYPD’s most elite task-force. Both Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) are in awe of her and compete against each other for an open spot on her task force.

In addition to starring in films such as Bound and Showgirls, Gershon has appeared on the small screen in Rescue Me, How to Make It in America, Elementary and, more recently, Amazon’s Red Oaks and Syfy’s Z Nation.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s current fourth season is scheduled to resume on April 11 at 8/7c, at which point viewers will find out what happened after Gina was thrown under that bus.