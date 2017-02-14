FEUD Trailer: Bette and Joan 'Hated Each Other... and We Loved Them for It'

If you’re not feeling very romantic this Valentine’s Day, FX has a chocolate box full of showbiz spite for you.

The first full trailer for the much-anticipated FEUD: Bette and Joan has arrived, with Oscar winners Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon playing Hollywood legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. And though the two old-school divas costarred together in 1962’s What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, there wasn’t a lot of mutual admiration between them. As Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Olivia de Havilland puts it in the trailer, “for over half a century, they hated each other… and we loved them for it.”

FEUD chronicles the on-set battles that raged between Davis and Crawford during the filming of Baby Jane, as they snipe at each other and leak unflattering info to the gossip columns. Davis even gets in a swift kick at her costar’s head during a scene. (“I barely touched her,” Davis insists.) Plus, we get a glimpse at the sexism and ageism the two actresses faced, as a studio executive gripes that they’re “a little long in the tooth” to carry a movie.

Luckily for us, Lange and Sarandon aren’t too long in the tooth to carry a TV show. FEUD: Bette and Joan debuts Sunday, March 5 at 10/9c on FX.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the FEUD trailer, then hit the comments and give us your first impressions.