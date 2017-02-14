Blindspot on the Bubble: Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2017-18 TV season, and which… won’t.
As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on creative strides (and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to cold, hard numbers.
Next up is NBC’s latest Freshman Hit-turned-Sophomore Slumper.
THE SHOW | NBC’s Blindspot (Wednesdays at 8/7c)
THE CASE FOR KEEPING | Blindspot has always been at its most compelling when Jane actually gets clued into her mysterious past and isn’t left to stare, helpless, at the events happening around her. The series has leaned into that storytelling technique much more in Season 2; by giving Jane a meatier backstory (and actual relatives!), it’s much easier to invest in the myriad conspiracies she and the FBI team find themselves investigating.
The show also finds itself at a difficult crossroads, tone-wise — half-serialized crime mystery, half-Tattoo of the Week procedural. When it strikes the right balance, Blindspot is on. Sure, Jane’s body art is fun to look at and dissect, but at the center of it all is a much darker, more intriguing storyline — and the series has killed off juuuust enough major characters to legitimately leave you on the edge of your seat in the final moments of each episode.
But perhaps the best case for Blindspot‘s renewal is the story that hasn’t yet been told. Despite the breadcrumbs that the series’ writers have laid in regards to Jane’s past (and her connection to Weller), the show seems to be nowhere near delivering the closure that viewers would crave if it were cancelled. At the very least, invested fans have earned even a truncated, loose-end-tying Season 3.
THE CASE FOR CUTTING | Just as Revolution dropped nearly half its ratings with its own Season 2 move from Mondays-at-10 to Wednesday’s lead-off spot, Blindspot is thus far down 40 percent from its freshman run. Averaging a 1.1 in the demo — and recently sliding as low as 0.9 — it ranks No. 8 out of NBC’s 10 dramas, besting only Grimm‘s farewell run and “event series” Emerald City.
As for the storytelling, even viewers who’ve watched Blindspot since Jane crawled out of that duffel bag wouldn’t be faulted for losing track of its many, many subplots. What started off as a story about Jane Doe, and the FBI agent tasked with protecting her, has morphed into something much more complex — and that’s made it increasingly difficult to follow.
Vote below, and then state your own case for keeping or cutting Blindspot.
I still like it and don’t get the dislike for this season. Questions are getting answers and it’s making more sense. It needs more Rich Dotcom. Those are the BEST episodes. Also the creators planned for three seasons so if it wraps that would be the time to do it.
I want some more back story on Oscar too. We don’t know much about him and Remy. How they met and how he got involved since Shepherd and her kids were the masterminds of Sandstorm.
KEEP BLINDSPOT. If it gets renewed why not re-invented the series and would be great if Timeless follows suit with Blindspot. I’m fine about the series’ move from Mondays @ 10 to Wednesdays @ 8 so far this season if NBC didn’t help Revolution at all.
I dropped out. No jumping the shark moment, no “Papa Popes or Jake Ballards,’ just, something was lost between season one and two and that somehow makes it even more unfortunate… In terms of new characters, Jane’s relatives are about as sympathetic as a doomsday cult and Archie Panjabi’s character… the epitome of squandered potential. A real shame.
Agree. I’m still watching, but my heart is not in it. I don’t like Jane’s brother and the whole Sandstorm storyline.
“increasingly difficult to follow” ??! Don’t try Lost.
I think NBC should renew it along with Blacklist and put them on Friday nights
It’s more and more apparent recent shows that require people to focus a bit are bound to fail as soon as it gets a little too 3 dimensional if it’s on network tv. That trend is worrying. Thank god a show like Fringe got to air before the general IQ crashed.
I love Fringe. Discovered it on Netflix. Watched the entire series 4 times in a row from beginning to end, lol.
Seems to me that they toned down the edginess of the show when it got that early time slot.
I am only slightly swinging towards a Keep because it stars Sullivan Stapleton. Otherwise, it is becoming very boring and repetitive.
Luke Mitchel’s Roman makes the show great this season.
keep. this is one of the better shows on television and it deserves more than it gets.
nbc really needs to stop giving shows a deathslot and then act surprised ratings are dropping.
Keep!! We need more answers. I love Blindspot!
I love the show, but not at 8pm. So I DVR it, and sometimes let the episodes pile up.There will come a time when I won’t care to watch anymore. Put it back to 10pm where it belongs.
Keep
Isn’t a big ratings drop what happens to most NBC shows once they move away from the protective umbrella of the Voice.
This is Us is obviously an exception, but this drop was totally predictable for Blindspot.
I’m only watching for Archie Panjabi and they don’t seem to have any use for her character, so if it gets cancelled, I’ll survive.
Keep it, but move it to USA Network and give it a proper time slot that can really explore the stories with the action it deserves. The “toned down” version in the more friendly timeslot just isn’t cutting it.
I loved the show last season and have been sorely disappointed in season 2. What I loved last season was the team element (which they continue to kill with Tasha’s snarkiness toward Jane) and Jane rediscovering herself. I think Roman has been a disaster (even though I love Luke Mitchell) and all of Jane’s time is spent in service of Roman rather than having her own storyline. Also, while I also like Archie Punjabi, her character is terrible, and the “romance” with Weller was weird and awkward, and that was incredibly distracting. Get back season 1, Blindspot!
i love the show, but am so behind, id be ok if they gave it a proper conclusion
Keep unless it comes down to Blindspot or Timeless then cut. I still like it but its not as compelling as the first season. It usually takes me a few days to get around to watching it. The best thing about this season is Luke Mitchell’s Roman. He is great in this role.