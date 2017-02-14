As Arrow Targets Gun Control Issue, Oliver Tries to Play Hero — as Mayor

Arrow is taking aim at one of the country’s most divisive subjects.
During this Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), a shooter opens fire in the mayor’s office, forcing Oliver Queen – not the Green Arrow – to take a stance on gun control.
“We went into Season 5 wanting to do an episode about an issue,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim, who wrote the installment, previews. “I grew up on St. Elsewhere and Picket Fences and L.A. Law. I grew up in a time where it was commonplace – like, literally every week – for a one-hour drama to tackle the issues of the day. Somewhere along the line, the whole industry got away from that.”
Today, comedies such as black-ish and The Carmichael Show frequently explore hot button topics, “but as far as network dramas are concerned, [they’re] really not tackling current events, current issues.”
Having been on the air for five seasons, Arrow has “hopefully earned the freedom to” get weighty once in awhile, Guggenheim hopes. “In 23 episodes of television, you can have 22 pieces of candy and one episode of vegetables.”
For his healthy side dish, the EP chose to mine gun-related crime “because of its topicality, but also because of the level of gun violence” on display on the CW drama.
“There was an opportunity also to do an episode where [Oliver] wasn’t going to get in the Green Arrow costume,” co-showrunner Wendy Mericle notes. “From a story perspective, it was really [about] the challenge of figuring out what would an episode look like where we had to solve the issue of the day or the problem of the week with Oliver Queen as mayor as opposed to him gearing up as the Green Arrow.”
While Oliver tries to puzzle out how to protect Star City via his day job, Curtis and pistol-packing Rene – whose backstory is explored in this week’s flashbacks – butt heads over their opposing viewpoints on gun control.
“[Rene] was someone whose background we really wanted to explore,” Mericle says. “He carries a gun, so he’s a natural spokesman for that point of view.” Curtis, on the flip side, argues for stricter regulations, noting that he’s more likely to be shot as a black man.
Just as important as thosee two sides coming together to find a middle ground is the need for open discussion. “I wrote the first half of the script before [the presidential election on] Nov. 7, and the second half of the script after,” Guggenheim shares. “As you watch the episode – I write chronologically and linearly – I think you can see that in the second half, it’s about guns and gun violence, but it’s also about the state of discourse in our country.”
When Felicity at one point begs her friends to stop debating, Guggenheim realized she was speaking for “the segment of the population who considers talking about politics to be impolitic, something you’re not supposed to [do] in polite company. When did that happen?”
“Whether you voted for Trump or not, I think maybe the only thing we can agree on as Americans is that the country is as fractured now as it’s ever been since the Civil War,” he argues. “And my point of view and suggestion as a writer is it happened because we all stopped talking to each other.”
Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via our Inside Line column.
yeah i’m going to have to pass on this episode. i mean, i’m not watching anyways– but arrow is not the type of show that should handle this type of topic.
This is a weird one for a show where at least two heroes employ guns. I mean, you can use them and still be against gun violence of course, but that’s a really hard nuance to hit and I’m super skeptical they’ll pull it off.
This. And it’s not like what happens in this episode is going to stop them using guns. So it seems utterly pointless.
The Green Arrow kills plenty of people with arrows. Is the TV show also going to discuss “arrow control”? And what about “metahuman powers control”?
This just seems like a really bizarre show on which to address this issue. Wild Dog and Spartan use guns on a day to day basis to kill their opponents, whether they’re just hired thugs or the main bad guy. Vigilante uses guns to kill bad guys, but that makes him a “bad guy” in the eyes of Green Arrow for … reasons. Green Arrow is happy to kill some bad guys, but wouldn’t let Black Canary V3.0 / Artemis kill. And he made the same argument to Black Canary V4.0.
Seriously, I don’t see how Arrow can really address this issue in any sort of logical manner. Then again, when has logic ever been a strong point of Arrow!
I’ll be watching anyway like Mister G. Said,like him I grew up with the shows he mentioned as well,and I’m a comic book where you have a crossover after crossover and you get that one issue where you get chance to”sit back and relax” for a few minutes,this episode will do that for me!jeff
This show shouldn’t be talking be about this issue considering the premise of this show is about breaking the law in the name of “good”. EVERY single arrow team member has used guns (which are more than likely acquired illegally because what? they’re going to register them?) at one point or another and for there to suddenly be an issue regarding this is completely hypocritical.
Curtis didn’t seem to have an issue with guns when Rene went guns blazing in the field. Nobody from the team had an issue when Tinah shot that man in cold blood, what 2 episodes ago? Now all of a sudden there’s a debate amongst these criminals (face it no matter how much good they might do that’s what they are) about gun control regulations?? This show’s existence revolves around the idea that law isn’t enough and that you should take matter into your own hands. How can they even begin to argue both sides of this argument considering the 100+ arsenal of military grade weaponry in that lair alone. It’s completely ridiculous.
I understand that the showrunners wanted to do an episode tackling real life issues. They want their work to be about something that matters for once. But this? It can’t be taken seriously. Arrow asks us to suspend disbelief every episode. Yet, this is different. Gun control regulation debate in a show
Arrow takes itself too seriously and the worst part is that it doesn’t know it’s nothing more than a tv show about people running around in Halloween costumes who think they’re somehow above the law because their father told them to wrong his rights way back when or because they think its cool and they want to defend themselves (Curtis will always have the lamest reason for joining this team) or because of some warped idea of what it means to be a good person.
If they wanted to take on social issues, they should have picked something more in their wheelhouse and taken into consideration the world in which Arrow asked place. A gun control debate on Arrow is one of the worst ideas I’ve ever heard.
When Felicity at one point begs her friends to stop debating, Guggenheim realized she was speaking for “the segment of the population who considers talking about politics to be impolitic, something you’re not supposed to [do] in polite company. When did that happen?”
—
So apparently Marc hates Felicity? JFC
—
The second I found out this episode would be about gun control I knew it was going to be disingenuous and hypocritical. Not only that but they’re throwing a character under the bus simply to spread a message that will end up not meaning much because the team will continue to use guns/arrows/and other weapons. How gross.
They’ve made this episode sound like a boring after-school special. I hope that’s not the case. I also hope that whatever debates they have will have a lasting impact. Either John and Rene will use different weapons or ammunition from now on, or they’ll explain why they’ll stick to their guns and their indiscriminate shooting, despite the team’s “no kill” policy.
Arrow writers are not good enough for a PSA on gun control omg. Hard pass on this episode, not just because of the subject matter but because it’s Rene focused and I just don’t care about him. I also find it ridiculous that Felicity, of all people, wouldn’t have an opinion on guns when she was shot many times and paralysed as a result of them. Talk about not know your own characters. Awful!
Sorry, but Arrow hasn’t earned anything for giving us 2 years of great, 1 year of meh and 2 years of complete suckage. I wish the writers would focus on making Arrow a good show again rather than trying to inject politics and real issues into the show.
BTW, I’m a gay conservative that voted for Trump but supports logical gun control (background checks, limited ammo clips, etc.), so basing opinions off of whom voted for which candidate isn’t fair or accurate but rather is just another form of stereotyping. .
This seems as random as the bizarre abortion at the end of that one episode of scandal. It really makes me want to quit my job and become a writer. I couldn’t do worse than so much of what makes it on the air.
So the character that got shot multiple times, needed multiple surgeries, ending up in a wheelchair, having an experimental surgical implant to regain the ability to walk again is uncomfortable with the debate as it’s not good manners to discuss in public?!!?
If show runners want to address serious important issues in today’s Trump run America, can I suggest they attempt to tackle mysogyngy? They don’t even need to write a plot featuring it, just stop using female characters pain and tragedy to prop up manpain. They just need to show female friendship, and that the woman are just as worthy of respect, comfort and attention as the men in the show.
Arrow – a show where vigilantes work above the law and kill people almost every week – is doing an episode on gun control. This is so stupid I can’t even laugh about it. Just a couple of weeks ago the team killed a whole bunch of people. Oh my god this is a train wreck.
Not only that, but I agree with Liz. Felicity, a woman who was shot by the Clock King and shot and paralyzed by Darhk’s men doesn’t have an opinion? Don’t the writers know they wrote Felicity to be an opinionated woman? Did they lose sight of her character as they’ve lost sight of Oliver’s intelligence?
W-T-F is this show doing?
Didn’t you know? The writers are playing with the ‘anti-Felicity POV’ this season. So that’s why she’s not allowed a voice. The haters wish she’d just sit there and look pretty or be comic relief.
–
This is truly disgusting. Debating gun control when two of the characters use guns as their method of defence is so stupid. But silencing Felicity – an actual victim of gun violence – is even worse. Lowest of the low. This show doesn’t even know what the hell it’s doing anymore. End it already.
you’re talking about felicity? the character on arrow who always speaks her mind? do you even know your own character?
this show already problematic with misogyny, racism and homophobic and know they add another sensitive issue to screwed over. wow
I understand why Guggenheim would want to make an issue episode, I used to like those on ER too. But since every memmber of Arrow has has shot a gun, who is going to be arguing against guns? And will they use real data because the data for other countries is overwhelming clear that gun control saves lives.
–
Why is Felicity the one saying “Don’t talk about it”? She’s never been shy about speaking her mind moreover, she was the one who was paralyzed by gunfire last season.
Arguing to stop talking is a role better filled by Curtis.