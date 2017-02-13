ABC Finds First Black Bachelorette in Current Season's Rachel Lindsay

Next season’s Bachelorette is going to be the most. Historic. Ever.

Rachel Lindsay, a contestant on the current Bachelor season, will be named the next star of ABC’s The Bachelorette, TVLine has confirmed. That makes the Texas attorney the first African-American star of any Bachelor or Bachelorette season, after 33 combined seasons for the reality franchise.

Lindsay’s casting is set to be officially announced on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. But the pressure has been mounting on the franchise for years to put a non-white person in the role of Bachelor or Bachelorette. Executive producer Mike Fleiss teased on Twitter this morning that a “historic announcement” was in the works:

We've decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night's show. #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 12, 2017

But there is one small detail yet to be ironed out here: Rachel is still in the running to win Nick Viall’s heart on the current season of The Bachelor! Rachel got the coveted “First Impression” rose from Nick in the premiere, and seemed like a frontrunner all season long. But this news all but cinches that she doesn’t get the final rose from Nick at the end — which is a bit of a spoiler, really. So we can probably assume that Rachel gets eliminated tonight, clearing the path for her historic Bachelorette run.

Are you excited to see Rachel as the next Bachelorette? Hit the comments with your take on this “historic” casting.