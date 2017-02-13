Star Trek Discovery Cast Maulik Pancholy Dr. Nambue
Star Trek: Discovery Adds 30 Rock Vet, Two More to Play Starfleet Officers

Patching up wounds in space has to be easier than attending to Jack Donaghy’s every whim, doesn’t it?

Star Trek: Discovery has added a trio of actors to play Starfleet officers, CBS All Access announced on Monday. And among them is Maulik Pancholy, who played Jack’s (too) loyal assistant Jonathan for seven seasons on NBC’s 30 Rock. Pancholy will play Dr. Nambue, the chief medical officer aboard the Starship Shenzou, Discovery‘s primary vessel. (That makes him the new show’s Bones McCoy, right?)

RELATEDStar Trek: Discovery Gets Delayed Again by CBS, No Premiere Date Set

Joining Pancholy in the Discovery cast are Terry Serpico (Army Wives), who will play Admiral Anderson, a high-ranking Starfleet official, and Sam Vartholomeos (The Following), who will play Ensign Connor, a junior officer assigned to the Shenzou.

CBS All Access’ Trek series is off to a rocky start — there’s still no premiere date set, after several delays and a showrunner change — but the cast is shaping up nicely. The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green will star as a lieutenant commander, and Michelle Yeoh will play the Shenzou’s Captain Georgiou. Plus, James Frain (True Blood, Orphan Black) is set to play Spock’s father Sarek, which connects Discovery back to the original Trek series.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

2 Comments
  1. Mark says:
    February 13, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    Was not expecting the 30 Rock vet to be Jonathan. My guess was Pete.

    Reply
  2. A. D. says:
    February 13, 2017 at 3:22 PM

    I’m a HUGE Star Trek fan…seen every show and movie…and this show’s casting is boring the crap out of me…nothing excited about it at all…ZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Reply
