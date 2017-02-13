Edward James Olmos Sons of Anarchy Spinoff
Edward James Olmos to Star in FX's Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Mayans MC

FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff has locked in its first major piece of casting — and it’s a doozy.

TVLine has learned that Battlestar Galactica vet Edward James Olmos has signed on to star in the in-the-works offshoot, tentatively titled Mayans MC

Set in a post Jax Teller world, the project — which thus far has received a pilot order — centers on EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves. Olmos will play the Reyes family’s once-strong patriarch Felipe, who, after years of being crushed by bullets and hard labor, struggles to keep his past buried and lead his sons down a lawful, righteous path.

Sons of Anarchy fans will recall the Mayans’ ongoing presence in the original series — a meddlesome force to be reckoned with, particularly for the men of SAMCRO.

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter co-wrote the pilot script with Elgin James, and will also serve as director.

Olmos’ post BSG credits include stints on Dexter and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.

1 Comment
  1. william says:
    February 13, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    Sounds like they’re beating a dead motorcycle.

    Reply
