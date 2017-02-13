Edward James Olmos to Star in FX's Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Mayans MC

FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff has locked in its first major piece of casting — and it’s a doozy.

TVLine has learned that Battlestar Galactica vet Edward James Olmos has signed on to star in the in-the-works offshoot, tentatively titled Mayans MC.

Set in a post Jax Teller world, the project — which thus far has received a pilot order — centers on EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves. Olmos will play the Reyes family’s once-strong patriarch Felipe, who, after years of being crushed by bullets and hard labor, struggles to keep his past buried and lead his sons down a lawful, righteous path.

RELATEDFEUD: Check Out the Retro-Cool Credits for FX’s Showbiz Melodrama

Sons of Anarchy fans will recall the Mayans’ ongoing presence in the original series — a meddlesome force to be reckoned with, particularly for the men of SAMCRO.

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter co-wrote the pilot script with Elgin James, and will also serve as director.

Olmos’ post BSG credits include stints on Dexter and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.