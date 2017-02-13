TVLine Items: Dr. Ken's New Boss, Sarah Silverman's Netflix Gig and More

Dr. Ken has admitted Rhys Darby for what sounds like an incendiary guest stint.

The Flight of the Conchords alum is set to play Charles Evans, the charming, rakish, eccentric New Zealander CEO of Welltopia. In an effort to give the place more of a huggier, warmer family atmosphere, Charles reveals to Ken (Ken Jeong) that he’s considering letting Pat (Dave Foley) go.

Dr. Ken airs Fridays at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Darby’s episode will air in March.

* President Trump, consider yourself warned: Sarah Silverman has signed on to headline an original stand-up comedy special for Netflix, to debut on Tuesday, May 30.

* In pilot news, Being Mary Jane‘s B.J. Britt has joined Fox’s Behind Enemy Lines drama, while The Last Ship‘s Nestor Serrano has been cast in CBS’ NASA-themed Mission Control. Our sister site Deadline broke both castings.

* Jason Biggs has signed on to play the title role in the ABC comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot, about a military dentist stationed at Fort Bragg, Deadline reports. The American Pie star recently had small-screen roles on Orange Is the New Black and The Good Wife.

* Natalie Morales (The Grinder, Parks and Recreation) will play one of three misfit adult siblings in ABC’s sitcom pilot Losing It, according to Deadline. This marks Morales’ return to ABC after her costarring role in the short-lived Trophy Wife.