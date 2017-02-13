Nick Cannon Quits America's Got Talent Over Censorship Dispute With NBC

When America’s Got Talent returns for its 12th season this summer, it’ll do so without longtime host Nick Cannon.
In a lengthy Facebook post on Monday, a “deeply saddened” Cannon explained that he’s decided to part ways with NBC — and possibly the entertainment industry as a whole — after he allegedly received backlash from the network over a joke he made during a recent stand-up special on Showtime.
“Sometimes I wish I could say the stuff I really want to say,” Cannon said during his special. “Y’all see my face on America’s Got Talent? Like, this next crazy motherf–er coming to the stage gonna be juggling blindfolded with knives and s–t, so n–as be careful! But I can’t say that. I can’t talk like that. That would mess up the white money.” (You can watch the full, uncensored joke here.)
When Cannon received word that NBC was allegedly considering firing him as a result of his rant, he decided to pull his own plug.
“There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity,” Cannon writes on Facebook. “I have loved hosting America’s Got Talent for the last eight seasons. Watching talented, brave and courageous Americans accomplish their dreams in front of millions has been nothing but a joy, and everyone has been a pleasure to work with — but my soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices.”
He finishes, “I wish AGT and NBC the best in its upcoming season, but I can not see myself returning,” he adds. “As of lately I have even questioned if I want to even be a part of an industry who ultimately treats artists in this manner. Most of us don’t realize that there are six major corporations that control 90 percent of media in America and the amount of minority executives is dismal. With this being the case, true equality in our industry is impossible.”
TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.
America’s Got Talent is expected to return for Season 12 this summer with all of its judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B. and Heidi Klum — returning. Will you miss Cannon? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this whole ordeal below.
Ryan Seacrest in 3….2….1
YES
Boooo!!
I’ll be shocked if Ryan Seacrest becomes the new host of AGT or maybe bring back Jerry Springer or what about Mario Lopez or possibly a female host.
Serious question: is anybody watching that show for Nick Cannon?
I can assure you I HAVEN’T watched it BECAUSE of him.
How do you “attempt to frown” on something. Also, I can’t speak to the issue of “White Money” since I don’t have any, but I think one of the other reasons he can’t swear on America’s Got Talent is that it’s on Network television and geared toward families who, for some strange reason, may not appreciate their children being cursed at.
He didn’t though. He cussed on a pay-cable stand up special.
Did you read what he said? He’s mad he can’t swear and say nigga while hosting AGT.
No. He’s mad because NBC threatened to fire him over a joke on his stand-up act taht has nothing to do with NBC.
Love this comment!
He was the worse part of the show. Bring back Howard Stern to host.
What an idiot! What did he expect from a big network like that?
You mean I wont get to see Nick’s turbans or spikey shiny shoes? I’m crushed.
He’s not wrong. Middle America is “white money” and with that comes a entirely new level of sensitivity of things you can’t say or do becasue if offends suburban America AKA white money
Has nothing to do with “White Money” (which he had been happy to take for many, many years). This has to do with Network Broadcast laws. ”
Federal law prohibits obscene, indecent and profane content from being broadcast on the radio or TV.
Broadcasting obscenecontent is prohibited by law at all times of the day. Indecent and profane content are prohibited on broadcast TV and radio between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., when there is a reasonable risk that children may be in the audience.”
I’m sure there are a ton of black people in America who don’t want to hear or have children hear him say the kind of things he wants to say while hosting the show. America is lucky they don’t have some of the same pre watershed laws that British television has. So much of what is produced could never be aired during the timeslots they currently hold.
Nothing you said has to do with why he quit. He quit because NBC threatened to fire him over his stand-up act.
This was a joke, written for a stand-up special on a Pay-Cable Network. He was making a joke over the kinds of things he would say were he not on network TV. This joke cause NBC’s panties to twist and consider firing him over it. He heard about this and decided that if a joke on a special that aired on another network would be grounds for them to fire him, he was just going to leave before that happened.
Sensitive little snowflakes like you are why NBC was even considering firing him in the first place. He doesn’t want to swear at and corrupt your children. IT WAS A JOKE!
Power to him.
Howard Stern was on this show. I guess whatever he says off the AGT stage is cool. Just make sure you don’t hurt white heterosexual men and their sensitive hearts.
I do understand where he’s coming from, but what did he expect from a show on NBC? Of course it’s going to be censored. I understand his frustration with the industry in general, but I don’t think he should take out on broadcast network censorship because the networks can’t control that.
He’s upset NBC tried to censor his stand-up act.
NBC has no control over his comedy special. They didn’t produce it or air it. They are upset that he attacked his employer during his routine. And they are particularly upset with what he said. Especially this part:
First, he began the night by warning his audience that the n-word would be sprinkled about throughout his show and that NBC would stand for “N—-s Better Come On” and “N—s Be Careful” for the entire show. Then, he went on to joke about his life changed once he started doing America’s Got Talent.
“I grew up like a real n—a, all that stuff, but I honestly believe that once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my real n—a card. They did, because then these types of people start showing up to my shows,” he said, gesturing to the older white audience members. “I can’t do the real n—a stuff anymore cause then they’ll put me on TMZ.”
Don’t let the door hit ya on your way out. Funny how the left always complains about freedom of speech when it suits them, yet go out of their way to censor conservative viewpoints. Also, why is it that every non-white celebrity nowadays sees themselves as some kind of a freedom fighter? I can’t imagine how tiresome life would get if I looked at everything through a “how black/latino/Asian is (insert institution here)” prism.
The difference is he was doing a stand up routine on a cable station which I guarantee that 90% of the AGT audience would never had seen. For me it is a non issue but I guess NBC thinks it should be. Funny how the right are a bunch of hypocrites who throws freedom of speech out to justify their racist remarks. See it works both ways. Truthfully with #45 I think all bets are off because the bs from his mouth definitely should be censor.
It’s win-win for both, isn’t it? AGT gets the sort of free advertisement that must be hard to get when you’re so many years into being on air he gets to move on (or at least try to move on) to other projects while invoking artistic integrity no less.
Heck, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that NBC and Nick Cannon worked some sort of agreement behind the scenes that spelled out just how this all plays out.
NBC is a company who is in the business of making money. If an employee of theirs says something that can hurt their product, they have every right to get rid of them. It’s the same as everyone wanting Paula Dean fired over saying the N word . It’s offensive to a group of people who may in turn boycott the company and therefore they lose money. Why does everyone think that freedom of speech means there aren’t consequences that stem from what you say? You want to say whatever, that’s great, but don’t expect everyone else to stand behind you in agreement.
Disappointed, yes, but it will be good to get new blood in there.
–
Plus, as someone who has quit at least once to avoid being fired, I know the feeling.
Please not Mario Lopez
With four judges, do they really need a host? Couldn’t they just make do with an announcer to do the intros? Anyway, I’ve never cared for Nick Cannon, so I won’t miss him.
Sounds like NBC are as bad as Disney. None of their little darlings can do anything naughty anywhere else.
There has to be more to the story. There always is.