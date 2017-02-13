Lucifer Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Here’s some hella good news: Fox’s Lucifer has earned an early Season 3 renewal, for 22 episodes.

As such, it is thus far only the second Fox drama to secure a pickup for the 2017-18 TV season, following the mighty Empire‘s recent Season 4 order. (On the comedy front, The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers are locked in for next season.)

“Lucifer is one of those rare shows that starts strong out of the gate, and just keeps getting better and better,” said Fox Broadcasting entertainment chief David Madden in a statemament “Tom [Ellis], Lauren [German] and the entire cast have really made these characters three-dimensional, and the production team – Jerry [Bruckheimer], Len [Wiseman], Jonathan [Littman], Joe [Henderson] and Ildy [Modrovich] — is one of the best in the business.”

Lucifer opened its sophomore run with 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, and for the season has quite steadily hovered around 3.8 mil and a 1.1 (which is precisely what it’s winter finale posted). With those numbers, the supernatural dramedy builds on lead-in Gotham‘s average audience (3.5 mil) while matching its demo number.

Following this protracted midseason break, Lucifer resumes Season 2 on Monday, May 1, when the murder of an up-and-coming guitarist causes MIA Lucifer to resurface – with a new mystery woman on his arm. Meanwhile, Charlotte realizes she may have found a way to finally get the fam back to Heaven.

