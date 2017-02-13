Lucifer Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Here’s some hella good news: Fox’s Lucifer has earned an early Season 3 renewal, for 22 episodes.
As such, it is thus far only the second Fox drama to secure a pickup for the 2017-18 TV season, following the mighty Empire‘s recent Season 4 order. (On the comedy front, The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers are locked in for next season.)
“Lucifer is one of those rare shows that starts strong out of the gate, and just keeps getting better and better,” said Fox Broadcasting entertainment chief David Madden in a statemament “Tom [Ellis], Lauren [German] and the entire cast have really made these characters three-dimensional, and the production team – Jerry [Bruckheimer], Len [Wiseman], Jonathan [Littman], Joe [Henderson] and Ildy [Modrovich] — is one of the best in the business.”
Lucifer opened its sophomore run with 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, and for the season has quite steadily hovered around 3.8 mil and a 1.1 (which is precisely what it’s winter finale posted). With those numbers, the supernatural dramedy builds on lead-in Gotham‘s average audience (3.5 mil) while matching its demo number.
Following this protracted midseason break, Lucifer resumes Season 2 on Monday, May 1, when the murder of an up-and-coming guitarist causes MIA Lucifer to resurface – with a new mystery woman on his arm. Meanwhile, Charlotte realizes she may have found a way to finally get the fam back to Heaven.
Yay!! Fox probably noticed it was becoming one of its more social media discussed shows.
Most of the reason I watch is because of Tom’s cute self, so I’m excited! <3
I’m pretty sure this is why everyone watches the show.
Good for FOX This show has been very steady for them and FOX needs that
Now that Lucifer has been renewed for another season, what should Fox do about the fate of shows like Gotham, 24: Legacy, New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Scream Queens, Sleepy Hollow, Rosewood, APB and Lethal Weapon among others.
So true.
Like there was any doubt! It’s the most popular show that Fox has. I’m happy! I get to see Tom Ellis! It’s a good day!
Congratulations to Lucifer. I don’t watch the show (schedule too full on that night), but I am thrilled for the show and its fans that they will get more of a program they enjoy. Renewals are almost always a good thing.
I wonder if since the show won’t be back until May if they will hold some episodes produced this season for next fall. Seems they would be running new episodes through June if they don’t.