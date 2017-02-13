Elena of Avalor Renewed for Season 3

Disney Channel’s newest princess is officially one step closer to becoming queen: Elena of Avalor has been renewed for a third season.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

“With this new season order, the creative team … has some exciting surprises in store for Elena on her journey to becoming queen,” says Nancy Kanter, Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide. We’re looking forward to having our young viewers follow along on Elena’s adventure, while also continuing to build the Elena of Avalor experience for them beyond the screen.”

First introduced to viewers in July 2016, Elena is the first official Latina Disney princess, voiced by Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry). Additional voice actors include Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin) as Princess Isabel, Chris Parnell (30 Rock) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Elena’s flying animal pals, and Jillian Rose Reed (Awkward) as Elena’s best friend Naomi.

RELATEDGirl Meets World Remains in Limbo: TVLine Debates, Should It Be Saved?

Recurring voices include: Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Constance Marie (Switched at Birth), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin).

Your thoughts on Elena’s renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below.